Broadcast International Receives Top Honors from Digital Screenmedia Association in Two Categories for its “First-of-its-Kind” Digital Signage Solution

Digital Screenmedia Association’s Industry Excellence Awards Acknowledge Innovation of BI’s MMS Platform

Salt Lake City, UT– The Digital Screenmedia Association (DSA) presented two Industry Excellence Awards to Broadcast International (BCST.OB) for its “first-of-its-kind” Managed Media Services Network; a digital signage network designed to accommodate the multi-channel marketing needs of financial institutions. The DSA Industry Excellence Awards recognize the best self-service, digital signage and mobile technology deployments across all vertical market segments.

Broadcast International received awards for “Best Financial Services Deployment – Digital Signage”, and “Best Financial Services Deployment – Self-Service / Interactive Kiosks.” Winners were announced during Customer Engagement Technology World in San Francisco, CA on March 27.

Broadcast InternationaI’s Managed Media Services replaces virtually 90% of an institution’s printed marketing collateral with a digital solution consisting of digital signage and posters, tablets, and music with messaging. The network also has the ability to deliver training and internal communications via live video and video-on-demand to associates. The entire solution consisting of software, equipment, screens, network, management, installation, analytics, and field services, is provided as a turnkey managed service with a single point of contact to facilitate ease-of-operations and reduce costs. These services have already been deployed by several financial institutions and retailers, and were showcased at Digital Signage Expo in early March.

Kevin Lawrence, VP Managed Media Services, was in San Francisco to receive the awards. "I'm honored by these two awards from the DSA and appreciate their efforts to promote the digital signage industry through education, networking, and advocacy. We are focused on creating a more interactive and engaging experience for our customers. It is very gratifying to have that work and innovation recognized by some of the most respected individuals in this industry. These awards validate Broadcast International as an industry leader and establish our services as a new standard for customer engagement and interactivity.”

The Digital Screenmedia Association (DSA) was established to advance the growth and excellence of the global digital signage, interactive kiosk, and mobile community.

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of managed media services, including digital signage, live and on demand video, and streaming.

BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC Bulletin Board:BCST.ob - News) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under the caption "Additional Factors That May Affect Our Business" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto. In addition, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

