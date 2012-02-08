Canon U.S.A. Introduces the REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D, its Brightest Installation LCOS Projectors to Date for the Professional AV Market

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., February 8, 2012 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has introduced its brightest-ever REALiS Installation LCOS Projectors, which are designed to provide exceptional display performance for a wide range of professional AV markets. Incorporating multiple features for convenient installation and maintenance, the new REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projectors utilize Canon’s unique fourth-generation AISYS (Aspectual Illumination System) optical technology to maximize the display capabilities of their advanced LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) imaging panels. This combination enables the projectors to deliver higher-than-HD-resolution (1920 x 1200) widescreen video and still images with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a high brightness level of 5000 lumens. The 5000 lumen brightness level improves display quality in long throw venues or rooms with relatively high ambient light levels, thereby increasing the versatility of the new projectors for a wider variety of viewing environments.

The new Canon REALiS WUX5000 and REALiS WUX5000 D LCOS Projectors expand Canon’s line of high-performance products for the installation market. Additional Canon projectors in this category include the REALiS WUX4000, REALiS WUX4000 D, and the LV-7590.

“The REALiS WUX5000 series is ideal for end-users in such markets as education, business, and government, as well as for professionals in photo studios, film and TV production facilities, theme parks, and museums,” noted Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. “The introduction of these new models firmly plants Canon within many professional markets and we will continue to produce high-quality products that users demand.”

Capable of displaying many different kinds of high-resolution video and computer signals with highly accurate color, superior display of movement, crisp contrast, and sharper blacks, the REALiS WUX5000 Installation LCOS Projector features a built-in Canon Color-Correction IC (integrated circuit) and 3D color LUT (look-up table) for six-axis color management. Users can adjust specific colors without affecting the display of neighboring colors. A dynamic gamma feature can also optimize gradation reproduction and contrast, which can be beneficial when displaying movies with low-contrast scenes. A Memory Color Correction feature enables users to save their preferred color settings. User-determined display settings for the REALiS WUX5000 Installation LCOS Projector also include Presentation, Vivid Photo, and Photo/sRGB.

The REALiS WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projector has all the features of the WUX5000 model plus a DICOM® Simulation mode designed to reproduce medical images such as X-Rays, CAT scans and MRI images with superb 21-step grayscale gradation.

Optional Projection Lenses

Further contributing to the display excellence – and installation convenience – of the new Canon REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projectors are the three optional high-resolution interchangeable lenses available for the units. These lenses – including a 1.5x Zoom, 0.8x Ultra Wide Angle single focal length, and 1.7x Long Focus Zoom – incorporate advanced low-distortion and high-resolution optical technologies originally developed for Canon’s camera lenses. Engineered to minimize brightness loss, each lens is the same physical length, due to the use of advanced Canon aspherical elements. This uniformity of length can simplify shipment of assembled projector/lens units for rental/staging companies, and avoid lens-overhang issues when mounted inside projector-lift systems.

Motorized Lens Shift and Installation Convenience

Additional installation convenience is provided by the Canon REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projectors’ motorized Lens Shift feature. This enables installers to overcome moderate projector-placement obstacles by shifting the lens itself to adjust the vertical and horizontal position of the projected image. (This is done using the projector’s control panel or remote control.) The projector can be ceiling-mounted with a plate or extension pole using either Canon’s mounting bracket or products from independent ceiling-mount companies. When used in multi-projector configurations, the REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D can also be stacked or installed side by side.

The projector’s lamp and air filter assemblies can be expediently replaced from the back and side of the projector respectively, and its optical filter element can be replaced from the top of the unit for added convenience and economy.

Multimedia Device Compatibility

Industry-standard digital and analog terminals and connectors ensure the new Canon REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projectors’ compatibility with a wide range of video and computer devices. Signal inputs include HDMI Version 1.3, DVI-D and analog PC terminals, two audio inputs, and one audio output for external amplification and speakers. A built-in five-watt speaker is also included. A network-ready RJ-45 port allows for authorized users to manage and control multiple projectors from any PC on the network. An RS-232 serial connection allows for monitoring the projector locally through a third-party control system. A hand-held remote control enables users to control up to four REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projectors individually or simultaneously. Lens Shift and Gamma Control buttons are also included on the remote control.

Price and Availability

The Canon REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projector have suggested list prices of $8,999 and $9,999 respectively. The new products are scheduled to be available through authorized Canon dealers in March, 2012.

The REALiS WUX5000 and WUX5000 D Installation LCOS Projectors are also backed by Canon USA’s Three-Year Limited Warranty and exclusive Projector Protection Program (“Triple P”). Triple P is a FREE service program that provides a loaner projector of equal or greater value in the event that a qualifying unit is in need of repair. Triple P is available on all Canon projector models during the Three-Year Canon USA Limited Warranty period.

For more information please visit www.usa.canon.com/projectors

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions. With more than $45 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks fourth overall in patent holdings in the U.S. in 2010† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies in 2011. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss.

# # #

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

DICOM is the registered trademark of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association for its standards publications relating to digital communications of medical information.

Availability, prices, and specifications of all products are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.