Wohler Extends Functionality of New RM HD Video Monitors With Vectorscope Feature

HAYWARD, Calif. — March 2, 2010 — Wohler Technologies Inc. today announced the addition of vectorscope capability to all of the company's new RM HD LCD video monitoring products. Already equipped with waveform display and a broad range of metering and overlay options, these sleek and compact monitors bring increased functionality and efficiency to high-quality HD monitoring, particularly in the space-constrained production environment.

"External gear such as hardware scopes not only require an additional equipment investment, but also demand valuable space in fixed and mobile installations," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, executive vice president of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "By integrating vectorscope capability into all of our new RM HD monitors, we've boosted the systems' value and eliminated a layer of complexity in ensuring the quality of video sources. Operators now can acquire a rich array of source and signal data through the monitor by simply accessing that information through the on-screen display."

Ideal for confidence monitoring in mobile trucks, news and transmission control rooms, and duplication and post-production facilities, products in the RM family of slim, lightweight LCD monitors enable monitoring of HD/SD-SDI video and composite video with embedded audio. Each system boasts two to four high-resolution screens that display HD or SD video, as well as meters for up to eight channels of audio. Additional overlays that can be added by the operator include safe area and safe title markers, a center mark, time code, display format, and IMD.

Eight of Wohler's RM-HD monitors now feature vectorscope capability. They include the RM-2435-HD, RM-2443W-2HD, RM-2443W-HD, RM-3270W-2HD, RM-3270W-HD, RM-3357-HD, RM-4290W-2HD, and the RM-4290W-HD.

More information about the RM HD product range and other Wohler products is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS