PPC(R) to Unveil SignalTight(TM) Continuity Connectors and Jumpers and SignalTight Aqua Connectors With Integrated Port Seals at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010

Devices Reduce Service Calls and Customer Churn by Maintaining Constant Signal Continuity and Eliminating Moisture Ingress

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Oct. 20, 2010 -- PPC(R), a leader in connector and filter technology for more than 65 years, today announced that the company will introduce its new SignalTight(TM) continuity connectors and jumpers, and SignalTight Aqua compression connectors with integrated port seals at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010 in New Orleans. The devices create an optimal connection, reducing network degradation and service calls due to a less-than-finger-tight connection and moisture ingress.

Digital services are seriously impacted by loose connectors, resulting in pixilation and tiling of video, reduced data speeds, and poor VoIP voice quality. To resolve this issue, the SignalTight continuity connector employs a revolutionary feature which prevents RFI ingress and maintains constant signal continuity even when the nut is loose. Since a single loose connector can affect the entire return path performance, SignalTight lowers the threshold of the entire node, increasing the threshold of CPE devices and drastically reducing service calls.

SignalTight technology is combined with PPC's future-proof Perfect Flex(TM) broadband coaxial cables in the SignalTight drop jumpers. Perfect for self-install kits, the products offer electrical performance of up to 3 GHz for future-ready installation, while minimizing the number of self-installs that turn into truck rolls. The jumpers are offered with or without a SimplEX(R) adapter in lengths of 36 and 72 inches.

Moisture ingress, and the resulting center conductor corrosion, is another leading cause of connector-related service calls. Port seals are very effective in protecting against moisture; however, technicians often forget to put one on, install the wrong size, or install it backwards, all of which can result in a service call. To eliminate moisture ingress-related service calls, SignalTight(TM) Aqua features an integrated port seal, so it cannot be forgotten or put on backwards. The unique design of the silicone seal adapts to long and short ports, making it impossible to install the wrong size.

"By maintaining constant signal continuity and effortless, error-free implementation of a port seal, our SignalTight and SignalTight Aqua products dramatically reduce service calls and operational expenses for service providers, while increasing reliability," said Hans Fuller, director of marketing and strategy for PPC. "Providing a higher-integrity network increases customer satisfaction and reduces customer churn, which ultimately has a positive impact on the bottom line."

