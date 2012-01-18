HARMAN Professional Division Bolsters Russia/CIS Leadership Team With Appointment of Sergey Trotskiy As Director Of Business Development

MOSCOW, Russia — Reaffirming its ambition to deepen customer and distributor engagement in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), HARMAN Professional today announced the appointment of Sergey Trotskiy as Director Of Business Development for the region.

In his new position, Trotskiy is responsible for enabling the best possible mutually beneficial working relationships between HARMAN Professional Division and its distributors and customers in the Russia and CIS region. “I am here to help realize management’s vision to unlock the potential of HARMAN’s Professional Division brands in the Russia and CIS markets,” Trotskiy said today. “These brands bring tremendous value in terms of performance, integration and quality build that will, in turn, impact the business performance of our distribution partners and ultimately the efficiency and effectiveness with which their customers — our end users —deploy HARMAN technologies.”

A seasoned veteran of the technical and commercial worlds of professional audio and systems integration, Trotskiy is a graduate of St. Petersburg University of Cinema And Television and has served in project management and business leadership positions with AFW Virtschaftsakademie, Bad Harzburg, Bose Professional Systems and at his own systems integration and automation company that he founded. Sergey Trotskiy joined HARMAN Division on December 12, 2011 and reports to Evgeny Konov, Country Manager HARMAN Russia and CIS.

Commenting on the appointment Konov noted, “When we began our initiative to better serve the Russia and CIS markets, we committed to listen to our distributors, to learn from them as partners and to put the resources at their disposal to serve more customers with HARMAN Professional system solutions. The appointment of Sergey Trotskiy — coupled with several other product and organizational moves we’re making — demonstrates HARMAN’s determination to meet this commitment. We welcome Sergey to our team and look forward to his contribution in the future.”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,500 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.0 billion for twelve months ending September 30, 2011.