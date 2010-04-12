Ross Video Launches World’s First 5 MLE Production Switcher Control Panel at NAB 2010

News Release

For Immediate Release

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States – April 12, 2010 – In a surprise announcement, Ross Video has launched the world’s first 5 MLE production switcher control panel at NAB 2010.

The Ross Vision Series control panels are modular and now have the ability to add extra MLE and crosspoint control into open module slots on the control surface, thus adding control for additional MLEs. Dedicated simultaneous control of up to 5 MLEs is possible in the largest Vision Series control panel.

“This new control panel feature couples very nicely with the new Vision Octane 8 MLE chassis,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “Vision now provides dedicated control over an additional MLE without having to reassign one of the primary control panel MLEs. The result is better control over all of the resources involved in a live production. This capability is ideal in controlling on set monitor and split feeds and for Multi-Screen productions.”

The previously announced Vision Octane, also new for NAB, is the world’s first 8 MLE production switcher chassis. Vision Octane is extremely powerful with 35 Full Screen HD Animation Stores, 24 Channels of 3D DVE with WARP capability, 96 inputs, 48 outputs, and an unprecedented total of 56 Keyers - 32 Full Keyers, 12 AuxKey Mixer / Keyers on the aux bus outputs and 12 DVE key combiners. Vision Octane can be loaded with any number of MLEs from 1 to 8, match any application, and be combined with up to 9 different control panels.

The entire Vision Series ships with a new 3G infrastructure as a standard feature, fulfilling the promise of Vision being a cutting edge product continuously evolving with the marketplace. Stereoscopic 3D capabilities and comprehensive iMag MultiScreen support will also be shown.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Public Relations Coordinator

Tel: +1 613-652-3020

Fax: +1 613-652-4425

Email: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com