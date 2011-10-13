Wohler Technologies CAPER 2011 Preview

Wohler Technologies

CAPER 2011

Oct. 26-28, 2011

Stand I-60/I-68 With OM Systems

Wohler Products at CAPER 2011:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will feature the AMP2-E16V-3G at CAPER 2011, following the introduction of major enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor. Highlights of the new AMP2-16V version 5 include a new automation configuration menu and hot keys that allow the unit to recall presets automatically based on a predefined set of conditions. These new features greatly simplify operations for a broader range of users by addressing even the most complex applications with a single press of a button. In addition to new automation and channel-cluster configuration options, version 5 now offers support for both Dolby(R) and SMPTE 2020 metadata-based downmixing, more specific status window descriptors, and remote setup and software update options via Ethernet connection.

Pandora Loudness Analyzer

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain that requires simple, accurate loudness monitoring. Through the new Wohler Loudness application, Pandora now allows users to monitor, analyze, and demonstrate audio loudness levels on an iPad(R) or iPod touch(R). When the application is in "Demo" mode, features can be demonstrated on an iPod touch or iPad. Standards covered include ATSC A/85 (ITU BS.1770 and ITU BS.1771), EBU R128, and ARIB TR-B32.

Presto Video Switcher

Also on display at CAPER 2011 will be Presto, Wohler's award-winning new video switcher that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1-RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

RM-3270W HD/SD-SDI Video Monitor

The RM Series is a highly featured, low-cost range of in-rack HD/SD-SDI and CVBS video monitors ideal for the many feeds in mobile trucks, news and transmission control rooms, duplication, and post production applications. Tilting monitors come standard with in-monitor level metering, selectable video waveform and vector scope, safe and title markers, labeling, tally, timecode, video format, and built-in color bars, as well as familiar CRT-style picture controls and an intuitive on-screen configuration menu. The RM-3270W features two, 7-inch high-resolution screens mounted in a 3-RU enclosure. Input signals are automatically detected and up to 8 of the 16 audio channels embedded in an HD/SD-SDI bitstream may be selected for visual monitoring on 8 on-screen bar graph style level meters on the HD and 2HD models.

Company Quote:

"CAPER 2011 is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the Wohler product line to the ever-emerging Latin American broadcast market. In addition to our collaboration with OM Systems, we will also be promoting our new B-37 subtitling solution that supports the mandatory subtitling standards throughout the region," said Graciela Llamas, CSAM regional sales manager for Wohler Technologies. "The newest enhancements to our AMP2-E16V audio/video monitor and Pandora loudness analyzer will also be shown at CAPER, and further demonstrate our commitment to providing broadcasters with the most cost-effective and efficient signal management and confident monitoring solutions available."

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of video, audio, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

