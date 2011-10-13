Lab X Technologies Adds Embedded Software Design Engineer Peter McLoone To Development Team

ROCHESTER, New York – As one of the leading design resources of IEEE 802.1 Ethernet Audio Video Bridging (AVB) solutions for world-class A/V manufacturers, Lab X Technology introduces its newest Embedded Software Engineer, Peter McLoone – an intern promoted to full time in 2011. With a Master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering and computer architecture, McLoone’s enthusiasm for embedded system development and music bring a level of professionalism that will help Lab X continue to grow at a rapid pace.

“Adding Peter to our team was an easy choice to continue growing Lab X’s leading position in the networking industry,” said Lee Minich, president, Lab X technologies. “Peter has shown an exceptional interest and technical ability in his design and development role, which is a great asset as we continue to expand our AVB platforms and accelerate them to market in our clientele’s products.”

Focusing on Lab X’s firmware capabilities, McLoone provides service in designing and debugging embedded network-enabled AV equipment. He is instrumental in improving Lab X’s AVB platforms as the company’s IP offerings grow.

“It is great to be immediately engaged in working on the latest Lab X AVB platforms and interacting with the world-class AV manufacturers who are our clients,” stated McLoone. “I’m happy to bring my experience to the Lab X initiatives and platforms, offering a fresh set of eyes to the already extremely experienced staff of engineers at the company.”

For more information on Lab X Technologies and AVB, please visit http://www.labxtechnologies.com.

About Lab X Technologies

Founded in 1996, Lab X Technologies, LLC is a Rochester, New York-based engineering design firm and platform provider recognized as a global leader in digital A/V transport and network connectivity, with extensive experience in applying AVB (Audio Video Bridging), A-Net®, CobraNet, Dante™, EtherSound™, MADI and other audio networking standards.

Lab X partners with leading manufacturers to accelerate product development cycles and enable digital network interoperability by augmenting internal design teams, licensing IP platforms, providing pre-engineered connectivity modules, developing innovative product concepts, and producing complete turnkey custom solutions. Please visit http://www.labxtechnologies.com for more information.