Class on Demand To Pioneer Innovative Multi-Linguistic Training Initiative For Avid Studio

Packaged on one disk with the new Avid Studio, Class on Demand’s “Getting Started with Avid Studio” provides two-plus hours of seamless instruction in seven distinct language formats and interfaces

Hoffman Estates, IL – Class on Demand™, an innovator of professional educational products for creative markets, was hand picked by Avid® to conceptualize and develop a leading-edge multi-linguistic training initiative - “Getting Started with Avid Studio.” Included in Avid Studio packaging or available streaming online with any Avid Studio purchase, the exciting new “Getting Started with Avid Studio” course provides Avid Studio customers with in-depth, self-paced instruction in seven different language formats and localized language interfaces – including English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, and Japanese – all on one disk. This never-before-seen training follows Class on Demand’s multi-award winning training methodology and is spearheaded by Class on Demand founder and Avid Studio expert Paul Holtz, a creative and media visionary with twenty-plus years of industry experience.

Class on Demand has worked with Avid in the past on a variety of educational initiatives, including its recent “Avid Media Composer for Final Cut Pro Users” and “Complete Training for Avid Media Composer” course releases. Its state-of-the-art development tools, expert instruction and exceptional viewing quality once again prompted Avid to turn to Class on Demand for training, but this time their request was more specialized: an in-depth course in seven different languages and language interfaces specific to each respective culture. “Class on Demand has developed an unmatched reputation for providing exceptional educational courses to a variety of industry powerhouses – including Avid,” says Holtz. “Avid challenged Class on Demand to push the envelope by providing a truly unique instructional course with seven different language options – all available on one disk. Each language option includes its particular localized language interface, which Class on Demand developed by leveraging our newly developed bilingual automation process. We also worked closely to with non-English speaking users, who provided accurate voiceover instruction for each of the colloquial interfaces. Class on Demand’s innovative technology and teamwork helped us quickly turn around this brand-new training initiative, all while helping us expand our instructional capabilities.”

“We’re pleased to be able to work with Class on Demand to help our customers around the world get great results with Avid Studio by including in-depth, localized training videos,” says Andy Panizza, segment marketing manager, Creative Enthusiasts at Avid. “We look forward to our customers taking advantage of this extensive training for Avid Studio to transform their videos, photos and audio files into rich, multimedia experiences.”

Designed for customers to have the best out-of-box experience, “Getting Started with Avid Studio” teaches novice Avid Studio users how to employ its tools to create Hollywood-quality HD movies with animations and effects powered by some of the same Avid technology used in major motion pictures worldwide. The course includes over two-hours of instruction, broken down into twenty project-focused elements ranging from importing media and motion titling to basic, advanced and professional editing techniques. The non-linear quick start approach enables Avid Studio users to focus on chapters best suited for their individual learning needs. Users will be editing simple, high-quality projects within minutes and all HD assets are included for users to follow along with the training.

Also in the news, for those looking for more in-depth training, Class on Demand will release an eight-hour advanced training alternative, “Complete Training for Avid Studio.” The all-encompassing course covers all modules in great detail. To find out more information, please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/media/avid-training/avidstudio.aspx

Pricing and Availability

The new Class on Demand training ““Getting Started with Avid Studio,” is included FREE in a traditional Class on Demand DVD-ROM format with any new Avid Studio purchase. Avid Studio will be available worldwide via download on March 8, 2011 for $169. The boxed version of Avid Studio will be available during Q2. To pre-order Avid Studio, please visit the Avid website:http://shop.avid.com/store/detailproduct.do?partnumber=8200-30009-01

