New Sencore tackles full H.264, 4:2:2, 10-bit decoding with MRD 5800

At the 2012 NAB Show, Sencore will debut its MRD 5800 receiver/decoder, which supports high-quality contribution video feeds and provides full H.264, 4:2:2 and 10-bit decoding.

In addition, support for up to eight audio PIDs gives operators the flexibility to tackle all of their multi-language, multichannel and multiformat delivery challenges. The MRD 5800 will also decode and output full HD 1080p60 video, ensuring compatibility with popular video formats in use today and the future.

The company also will introduce OTT adaptive stream monitoring enhancements to its VideoBRIDGE line of probes and software that will help operators ensure desired QoS from the point of origination, through the delivery network and onto the customer-premise end viewing devices. VideoBRIDGE users will be able to monitor the quality of all popular adaptive bitrate streaming protocols.

See at 2012 NAB Show booth SU3612.