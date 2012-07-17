Wohler and Loft London Collaborate to Enable Rapid Media Processing With Uncompromising Visual Quality

Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) Technology will be Installed in Loft London's File-Based Environment to Address Demands of High-End Studios and Networks

LONDON -- July 17, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its RadiantGrid(TM) software platform will be providing faster-than-real-time transcoding, re-wrapping, and frame-rate conversions within the file-based workflows at independent digital media facility Loft London. The installation scheduled for mid-August will be the first for RadiantGrid in Europe, and will be the demonstration platform and test bed for the U.K. and European market. The collaboration supports Loft London's current services while facilitating demonstrations of the software platform's performance in an actual operational environment. Because the RadiantGrid platform provides rapid processing in the file-based domain without compromising production quality, it is an ideal solution for high-profile content producers and distributors.

"The challenges we faced in the past with existing technologies meant that our clients' content was taking up to seven times longer than real time to process frame-rate conversions. This limitation heavily impacted our clients' ability to quickly turn around content," said David Barrett, commercial director of Loft London. "RadiantGrid is a fantastic alternative to the established vendors. The suite of products held within the RadiantGrid platform accelerates our workflows dramatically. We are also proud to be working closely with a technical partner such as Wohler Technologies, where we are very much a part of the test and development lifecycle."

In order to facilitate high-end media processing, Wohler's new RadiantGrid software platform boasts built-in intelligence that automates the entire workflow for managing file-based ingest, preparation, and distribution of digital media content. The advanced parallel processing technology of the RadiantGrid platform supports a full range of video, audio, data, and quality control solutions that streamline IT-centric workflows and intelligent management of content, including the ability to ingest content once and then convert and process it as needed for multiplatform delivery.

"The versatility of the RadiantGrid platform enables service providers such as Loft London to create highly efficient workflows tailored to the needs of specific clients," said Terry Allford, business development and channel manager, EMEA, at Wohler Technologies. "The installation at Loft London is significant because it supports the current and future workflows of leading media companies, and gives other potential broadcasters the opportunity to test how the RadiantGrid system can process their own content in a fast, efficient manner while maintaining quality in a controlled test and development environment.

About Loft London

Loft London is one of the U.K.'s fastest growing digital media and post production providers, offering content management and distribution services.

Loft London services all stages of the content lifecycle and facilitates the evolution from tape based servicing to digital distribution. Offering a total video servicing package encompassing aging formats and archive libraries through to current HD standards, Loft London has the ability to deliver to any digital asset management service platform.

Established in 2007, Loft London has rapidly grown into a global media hub with two London locations. With two 1Gbps fibres, both burstable to 100Gbps, a fully HD capable Final Cut(R) farm, a dedicated SAN storage system for the edit environment, three file acceleration platforms, 3.5PB of deep off-site archive and disaster recovery, a proven global distribution network, and a full time staff complement of 32 employees, Loft London is headquartered in Chiswick, West London and has a disaster recovery site in South London. More information is available at loftlondon.co.uk.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

