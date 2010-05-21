For Immediate Release

DALET SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MAGNA SYSTEMS & ENGINEERING

Leading broadcast / IT systems integrator to provide range of Dalet Enterprise Edition sales and implementation services for the Asia Pacific region

Singapore – May 20, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems announced today that they have signed a distribution agreement with Magna Systems & Engineering (Magna), a leading broadcast integrator for the greater Asia Pacific region. Known for delivering advanced IT-based systems with broad software integrations, Magna will provide an expansive local presence, offering Dalet Enterprise Edition solution integration, implementation, and support services, including development around the Dalet Enterprise Edition API. The comprehensive distribution agreement covers Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore regions.

Dalet Enterprise Edition is an open Media Asset Management (MAM) platform designed to facilitate highly efficient and collaborative workflows for news, sports, program preparation, and archives. Thanks to its unique content centric approach and its open design based on the principles of SOA, over 100 installations have been deployed in 32 countries within the past 4 years.

“Many of our customers are looking for MAM solutions that streamline production workflows and increase revenue opportunities by simplifying the distribution of rich media assets across both traditional and interactive platforms,” said David Bowers Magna’s CEO. “The Dalet product line, which manages workflows in such a broad range of live and recorded broadcast and production environments as well as archives, is an obvious fit with the other automation and file-based solutions that we provide to our clients. Dalet is a valuable addition to our product portfolio, with a wealth of experience in MAM projects for media applications.”

“We are enthusiastic about this new partnership. Magna is one of the very few system integrators in the Asia Pacific region that has accumulated significant experience integrating complex media solutions and advanced software platforms. Leveraging key capabilities of our product such as the Dalet SOA compliant Web Services API and Business Process Management, they will be able to integrate a wide number of technologies, expanding the range and the flexibility of enterprise workflows they can provide to their customers,” comments Arnaud Elnecave, Director Asia Pacific, Dalet. “Together, Dalet and Magna are able to offer open end-to-end, IT solutions for small and large media organizations.“

About Magna Systems and Engineering

Founded in 1968, Magna Systems & Engineering is an experienced TV systems integrator, originating from the early days of television in Australia, that brings together high-level expertise from senior engineering professionals.

Magna Systems & Engineering supplies individual products to plug into existing systems from a prestige range of over 40 leading manufacturers and operates in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia with a common philosophy for all entities. “A company big on experience, but with the attention to detail of a specialist operation.”

The engineering and operation expertise of Magna Systems & Engineering extends to broadcasting, telecommunications, satellite earth stations, post-production facilities and station automation. Magna Systems & Engineering also provides complete service support for all hardware and software products supplied either as one-off or complete turnkey systems. For more information please visit http://www.magnasys.tv/

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

