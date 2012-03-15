Mike Antonovich Joins ScheduALL’s Executive Board as The Company Continues its Worldwide Expansion

Hollywood, FL – March 15, 2012) Broadcast industry veteran Mike Antonovich has joined the Executive Board at ScheduALL. ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) software for the media, broadcast and transmission industries. The addition of Antonovich builds on ScheduALL’s continued investment in deep industry expertise across an industry in transition.

Antonovich, with more than 30 years of broadcast, satellite and fiber optic service experience has held broadcast operations positions at ESPN and Group W Satellite, global sales and marketing leadership positions at PanAmSat as well as CEO experience at The Space Connection (the satellite industry's leading space segment reseller) and at Genesis Networks (a global 70-city managed video service fiber network). Antonovich played an essential role in the businesses growth and eventual sale of Genesis to Global Crossing in 2011. He presently is Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Roberts Communications Network, a leading provider of managed satellite and terrestrial network solutions.

"I am excited to join ScheduALL's Executive Board. I am very familiar with the unique capabilities the software provides and I have really seen the company mature over the past several years,” Antonovich said. “ScheduALL is uniquely addressing sizeable industry challenges in bold new ways. ScheduALL has evolved into a de facto industry standard, and I look forward to being a part of their many exceptional innovations yet to come."

In his current role, Antonovich leads sales efforts into the broadcast and media marketplace for Roberts Communications Network which owns and operates more than 110 uplinks, leases more than 12 satellite transponders, operates more than 250 MPEG-4 encoders and manages a global MPLS network. It also is an industry leader in the provision of streaming media and digital signage services and has one of the industry's most advanced hybrid satellite and terrestrial networks.

“Mike is a trusted friend and highly respected business leader across broadcast, satellite and telecommunications industries. We are honored to have him join our Executive Board,” Says Joel Ledlow, CEO at ScheduALL. “His passion and familiarity with where the industry is heading will help us examine new of areas where we can better serve our client community.”

