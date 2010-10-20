Class on Demand Ships "Complete Training for Adobe Photoshop CS5"

A comprehensive overview of the ins and outs of Photoshop magic; the third of four new training titles to hit the market from Class on Demand’s new Adobe training series

Hoffman Estates, IL –Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative and IT markets, is pleased to announce “Complete Training for Adobe® Photoshop® CS5”; the third of four recently released Class on Demand titles centered around the Adobe Creative Suite® 5 (CS5) family. Available in both DVD-ROM and streaming video delivery format through the exciting Class on Demand Online Learning Platform, “Complete Training for Adobe Photoshop CS5” offers both novice and advanced users alike a comprehensive look at the newest Photoshop workflow to help enhance any creative project.

Instructed by Adobe Certified Expert and web and graphic designer, Sue Jenkins, “Complete Training for Adobe Photoshop CS5” is broken down into 7 logical segments, covering approximately 7 hours of Photoshop features ranging from tools, to styles and adjustment layers, web graphics, retouching techniques, editorial techniques, and more. The Class on Demand training methodology provides a modular approach to expanding creative capabilities, providing users with the option to pick and choose the components they want to focus on.

For additional information Class on Demand’s “Complete Training for Adobe Photoshop CS5,” please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/media/adobe-training/psCS5.aspx.

Pricing and Availability

“Complete Training for Adobe Photoshop CS5” is available via the Class on Demand website (http://www.classondemand.com) for $99.95 USD.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

