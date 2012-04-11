Lawo's SDI-Dock bridges the worlds of audio and video

Las Vegas, NV – April 11, 2012… Lawo will premiere its SDI-Dock at this year’s NAB. This new device is the perfect bridge builder between the audio and video worlds. To accomplish this task, the new product features an impressive channel density of 8 high quality embedders and de-embedders and 128 audio channels through MADI. In the future, a RAVENNA interface will also be available.

Using high quality 3G SDI embedders and de-embedders allows the use of any audio signal from up to 8 video signals, as well as the integration of new audio signals into the video signals. Up to 16 audio channels are supported per stream. Thanks to the simple connection through MADI, the handling of such a great number of audio signals becomes a piece of cake. Even varying reference clocks between video and audio do not present major challenges due to sample rate converters in each embedder.

The SDI-Dock comes with many powerful video processing features such as a frame synchronizer for each video channel that allows the use of different video formats at the same time. Each video channel comes with an integrated color corrector and proc-amp to adapt each incoming signal to individuals color requirements, while high quality algorithms guarantee a perfect video signal.

Any video signal can be converted into the relevant professional video format using integrated format converters. Additional features include thumbnails, monitoring functions, quadsplit, etc.

With such a number of video and audio tools combined into one compact device, the SDI-Dock becomes a powerful production tool able to complete many tasks during daily TV productions.

Thanks to optimized touchscreen control, the SDI-Dock can be easily integrated into any infrastructure without requiring any further control elements. A simple web browser serves as the user interface.

The SDI-Dock is designed for the seamless integration into the world of the mc² series. Thanks to MADI and RAVENNA, the connection of SDI to audio routers is more efficient that ever before. Through the smart separation of video and audio control, the SDI-Dock guarantees smooth workflow during productions at all times.

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at http://www.lawo.ca.

Photo Info: The SDI-Dock.