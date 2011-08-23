Master Photographer Mikkel Aaland Leverages the Power of FotoMagico in New Video Training Course

”Creating Dynamic Slideshows with FotoMagico and Photoshop” helps photographers break the mold of simple sequenced images; now available at video2brain.com

Puchheim, Germany – August 23, 2011 – Boinx Software and world famous photographer Mikkel Aaland have teamed up to bring photographers a brand new video training course, “Creating Dynamic Slideshows with FotoMagico and Photoshop.” Mikkel’s tool of choice, Boinx’s FotoMagico, is the star of this brand new training aimed at introducing photographers to the basics of mastering slideshow production and presentation. An award-winning American photographer known for his work in the early days of digital photography, Mikkel’s documentary photographs have been exhibited in major institutions around the world, including the Bibliothéque nationale de France and the former Lenin Museum in Prague. “Slideshows are as much a part of a photographer’s vernacular as camera and lens,” says Mikkel. “As long as I’ve been in photography – which is a long time – still images have been carefully sequenced and shown to entertain, inform and inspire. But, slideshows of yesterday were clumsy affairs, requiring projectors, carousels, and screens. Digital technologies have transformed the slideshow, and the Internet has made it easier than ever to share them with family and friends. In this new workshop, I teach photographers to use FotoMagico – an extremely powerful and popular slideshow creation tool – to free them of the traditional and outdated slideshow format.” Get a sneak peak at the training here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r90QMuU6z8.

Creating Dynamic Slideshows with FotoMagico & Photoshop

Mikkel’s new video course, “Creating Dynamic Slideshows with FotoMagico & Photoshop,” is available now via video2brain.com, Europe’s premier source for video training since 2002. The in-depth workshop, instructed by Mikkel himself, takes audiences through the powerful slideshow tool, FotoMagico, and Adobe® Photoshop to help break the mold of simple sequenced images. Viewers will learn how to choose and master effective transitions, use pan and zoom techniques to bring still images to life, and selectively add video and motion directly inside a still image. In addition, the course will demonstrate how to create the sophisticated 2.5D effect used by multi-million dollar ad campaigns and how to incorporate music and voiceover to bring slideshows to an entirely new level. Finally, the course will explore the various options for sharing finished products with friends, family, and the world via FotoMagico.

“Creating Dynamic Slideshows with FotoMagico and Photoshop” is available for download now at http://www.video2brain.com/en/products-141.htm.

For more information on Boinx Software’s FotoMagico, please visit: http://boinx.com/fotomagico/overview/.

About Mikkel Aaland

Mikkel Aaland (born 1952) is an award-winning American photographer and is known for work in the early days of digital photography. His documentary photographs have been exhibited in major institutions around the world, including the Bibliothéque Nationale in Paris and the former Lenin Museum in Prague. Aaland is the author of books featuring his own photojournalism as well as works on digital imaging and various Adobe® Photoshop® products.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner?up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner?up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre?built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

