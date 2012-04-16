RTW TM3 TouchMonitor Now Shipping Worldwide

Affordable, Compact Addition to TouchMonitor Range Supports Compliant Loudness Metering

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that it is now shipping worldwide the new TM3 TouchMonitor. The TM3 is the latest introduction in the company’s successful range of products marking the next generation in compliant professional audio signal metering, which will all be on display at the RTW booth (C1844) during NAB 2012.

The TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing, compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

“The TM3 has received such wonderful feedback thus far and there have already been a large number of units sold in advance, so we are thrilled to begin shipment,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “It was important to us to provide the broadcast community with a range of solutions that will help them meet CALM Act compliance standards by the end of this year. The timing of the TM3’s shipment could not be better.”

Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

Full technical details about the TM3 and all of RTW’s products can be found at www.rtw.de.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on professional audio signal metering tools that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio highlights the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis and comprehensive loudness metering. The TouchMonitor combines the highest of flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. The high-end SurroundControl series of products with fully fledged loudness measuring combines the convenient metering options of the RTW surround display devices and the control functions of an eight-channel monitoring controller.

For more information, visit www.rtw.de or www.facebook.com/rtw.de, or call +49 (0) 221 709130.