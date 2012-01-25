Jampro Acquires Alan Dick Broadcast Ltd

COMBINED COMPANY OFFERS UNPARALLELED RANGE OF SERVICE, SOLUTIONS AND DELIVERY OPTIONS

Sacramento, CA -- JAMPRO Antennas, Inc., the oldest broadcast antenna company in North America, has acquired the Alan Dick Broadcast (ADBL) Division of ADC UK Ltd. Located in the UK,ADBL is one of the oldest names in Europe for broadcast antennas, combiners / filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure service . Alex Perchevitch, Jampro’s president, made the announcement from headquarters in Sacramento, CA.

The acquisition combines two industry leaders, both accomplished in the development and implementation of exceptional engineering solutions, to form a powerful, global organization poised to address the growing global need for digital TV (DTV) products. Founded in 1954, Jampro - an early and key player in the emergence of digital TV - has grown to become one of the largest international suppliers of radio and TV antennas and associated radio frequency (RF) equipment, transmission line and components. Based in Cheltenham, UK, ADBL has served as a major provider of communications infrastructures in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for over three decades.

Jampro is known for its pioneering in antenna technology, combiners / filters, towers, and RF components that address nearly every application in the broadcast industry. The Company has installed thousands of broadcast systems since its inception in 1954, each designed and built to address the specifications of the end-user. Winner of multiple Queens Awards for industry, Alan Dick offers a high-quality portfolio of station equipment, towers, and antennas derived from extraordinary and innovative engineering solutions. ADBL’s credits include supplying a large number of broadband multi-channel systems to the BBC - Arqiva for the UK DSO (Digital Switch Over). The systems were installed on large face towers resulting in a successful solution for an exceptionally difficult and challenging application.

“ADBL is a true pioneer in the world-wide broadcast industry bringing numerous innovations to market ahead of their time,” commented Perchevitch. “Our united efforts and product lines will benefit our customers with stronger R&D across all ranges, improved delivery capabilities, and reduced shipping costs. We couldn’t be happier to welcome the entire staff into the Jampro family and look forward to a successful future filled with expanded opportunities for our combined client base.”

Added Rob Fisher, CEO of ADC UK “Alan Dick has been a major player in the worldwide broadcast market for several decades and has built up an enviable reputation for the quality and robustness of its products and services. I am pleased that Jampro will take the Alan Dick broadcast products into its portfolio and continue to market them as apart of an expanded Jampro offering. Jampro will work closely with a number of Alan Dick companies, including Alan Dick Middle East, to ensure that their local product and service capabilities can be combined with the expanded Jampro offering to provide an outstanding turnkey solution for broadcast customers.”

ADBL will remain in the UK and operate as a division of Jampro Antennas with the same management, engineering and production staffs.

# # #

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems.

Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

Jampro Contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • Sonia@jampro.com

ADBL Contact: Barry Sugden

+44 1242 537734 • barry.sugden@alandick.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com