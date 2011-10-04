Korg Announces Fall “Rake In The Rebates” Consumer Savings

MELVILLE, NY, October 3, 2011 — Korg USA has announced a new fall rebate promotion on some of their most popular models. The mail-in rebate period runs from October 1, 2011, through December 31, 2011, and applies to new products purchased by U.S. residents from an authorized Korg dealer in the USA. Full details and a downloadable rebate coupon can be found at www.korg.com/promo.

Cash rebates are available on the following products:

R3 MMT Modeling Synth with Full Size Keys $100 Rebate

PS60 Powerful, Portable Performance Keyboard $100 Rebate

Pitchblack High-Visibility, Multi-Mode Pedal Tuner $20 Rebate

Monotron On-The-Go Analog Ribbon Synthesizer $20 Rebate

In addition, a separate rebate for a free Korg Monotron is available to customers who purchase any one of the following three products:

Kaoss Pad Quad : Four Effect Processors controlled by one KAOSS Pad

Kaoss Pad KP3: KAOSS Effect Processor with Sampling

Kaossilator Pro: Finger-Tip Synth Studio with Unlimited Loop Recording