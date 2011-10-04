Korg Announces Fall “Rake In The Rebates” Consumer Savings
MELVILLE, NY, October 3, 2011 — Korg USA has announced a new fall rebate promotion on some of their most popular models. The mail-in rebate period runs from October 1, 2011, through December 31, 2011, and applies to new products purchased by U.S. residents from an authorized Korg dealer in the USA. Full details and a downloadable rebate coupon can be found at www.korg.com/promo.
Cash rebates are available on the following products:
R3 MMT Modeling Synth with Full Size Keys $100 Rebate
PS60 Powerful, Portable Performance Keyboard $100 Rebate
Pitchblack High-Visibility, Multi-Mode Pedal Tuner $20 Rebate
Monotron On-The-Go Analog Ribbon Synthesizer $20 Rebate
In addition, a separate rebate for a free Korg Monotron is available to customers who purchase any one of the following three products:
Kaoss Pad Quad : Four Effect Processors controlled by one KAOSS Pad
Kaoss Pad KP3: KAOSS Effect Processor with Sampling
Kaossilator Pro: Finger-Tip Synth Studio with Unlimited Loop Recording
