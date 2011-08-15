Apantac Launches Virtual Mouse and Keyboard Control for TAHOMA Multiviewers at IBC 2011

Apantac is launching its TAHOMA Cynergy virtual mouse & keyboard controller at IBC 2011 – stand 7.K21.

TAHOMA Cynergy is a software option that lets users control all computer inputs on one or multiple TAHOMA Multiviewers with a single mouse and keyboard.

Cynergy features a seamless interface between a single mouse and keyboard with all computers that are part of the TAHOMA Multiviewer system. For example; users can move the mouse across all windows on single display or multiple displays, as well as copy and paste information between connected computers. Cynergy can be used with the TAHOMA-DE “Universal” and TAHOMA-DL “Hybrid” lines of Multiviewers.

TAHOMA Cynergy is backwards compatible, meaning all existing installed TAHOMA-DL or DE Multiviewers can be upgraded with this new control feature.

This software option removes the requirement for a standalone KVM hardware interface, therefore users no longer have to press a button to change the input / window focus on the display - simply move the mouse to the edge of the input / window. The mouse can also be locked to an individual window.

"A requirement for keyboard and mouse control features for Multiviewers is a strong trend in the market,” comments Thomas Tang, Apantac President. “TAHOMA Cynergy eliminates the need for a proprietary hardware interface that may or may not be compatible with an existing mouse and keyboard. Once a TAHOMA-DE or DL Multiviewer is installed, no additional hardware is required and users can simply upgrade with the keyboard/mouse software option."

Cynergy is based on GNU GPL (General Public License) and is compatible with Windows XP/Vista/7, Mac OS X, Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and Red Hat). Cynergy requires an existing Ethernet connection in order to communicate with TAHOMA Multiviewers.