Manhattan Edit Workshop Alumni Land Topnotch Filmmaking and Editing Industry Positions

Six-week students take to the streets with concrete skills and a savvy approach to editing: From NBC Universal and BET to feature films, Mewshop alumni find great success in editing world



New York, New York – July 28, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital-training destination, prides itself on its unique and hands-on approach to teaching the art and craft of editing. From Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive course on the art and technique of editing to their Artist-in-Residence Program, Mewshop students receive an advanced editing education like none other on the market. “I landed a job the day after I graduated from Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive,” says Kevin Moore, Editor, Hybrid Films. “The class prepares you for working within a professional post-production environment, so when started working at Hybrid Films I had a strong understanding of the tools used and what I was up against. Thanks to Mewshop’s Six Week course, I’m now working as an editor on Dog the Bounty Hunter and Parking Wars, as well as making my own short films.” Watch the latest Mewshop Student Profile Video featuring Kevin Moore here: http://vimeo.com/27020229

Mewshop Alumni Capitalize on Expert Training

From editing assistants at NBC Universal and a network news briefs editor at the Black Entertainment Network (BET) to work on feature films, Mewshop alumni are taking the editing world by storm. Michelle Kim, graduate of the Six-Week Intensive, is currently working as an assistant editor (AE) at NBC Universal/Peacock Productions, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. She has had the opportunity to work on a brand new original series created specifically for the Sleuth Channel, an NBC Universal Cable network dedicated entirely to the intensely popular and enduring genres of mystery and crime. To top it off, Michelle is also editing a cooking/travel show featuring Chef Jean Georges and his wife Marja and hosted by major celebrities Hugh Jackman and Heather Graham. “Manhattan Edit Workshop gave me the knowledge and tools I needed to land an editing position at one of the leading media and entertainment companies in the world, NBC Universal,” says Michelle Kim, a Mewshop alumna. “Mewshop’s caliber of instruction and highly regarded industry reputation gave me a huge advantage over other applicants in the job search process. Attending the six-week workshop was hands down the best decision I made for my career.”

Deric Tibbs, another former Mewshop student, is currently editing network news briefs, which reach over 80 million homes around the globe, for BET Networks. In his spare time, Deric edited his first music video, “Teach Me How to Rosie” by the Couture Dolls. “Manhattan Edit Workshop turned my life around. The incredible staff breathed new life and instilled new tools of endless and enormous proportions into my career. I look at television, film and media out of an entire different scope now. I owe and credit everything I know about editing to Mewshop. Anyone who has a desire to learn editing should make this experience a priority,” says Deric.

Upon completion of the Six-Week Intensive in the summer of 2008, Todd Cury began freelance work on Steven Segal’s film “Lawman” and on the Discovery Channel’s “Storm Chasers.” Shortly after, Hybrid Films hired Todd, where he logged for six months and was then quickly promoted to the position of production coordinator for the popular show ���Dog the Bounty Hunter.” He is now heading into his eighth season working on the show and his second as its production coordinator. “As I said before I owe Mewshop everything! It gave me the ability and knowledge to be able to start a new career in less than a year! No school I know can do that! Certainly not New York Film Academy. So a big huge THANKS to everyone over there! I will thank them again when I win my Emmy!” says Todd.

“There’s really no other six-week course that covers Final Cut Pro, Avid, After Effects, AND the art and history of editing out there,” states Josh Apter, owner of Manhattan Edit Workshop. “That’s what makes our training so unique …. we combine the nitty, gritty technical stuff with the creative, real world advice of working editors to help our students really understand the art of their craft. It’s all about editors training editors and cultivating an atmosphere of discussion and knowledge sharing. We are so pleased that our students can walk away with a solid foundation for achieving their goals.”

Six-Week Intensive – Learn the Art of Editing

Mewshop’s Six-Week Intensive course in the art and technique of editing is a comprehensive jump start for anyone serious about a career in post-production. In addition to certified training in Avid®, Final Cut Pro®, and After Effects®, students participating in the Six-Week Intensive receive a complete education in film theory—from the history and evolution of editing techniques to the aesthetics of narrative, short form, comedy, and documentary. Students not only learn to successfully utilize their chosen editing tools but also come to understand the reasoning and art behind them. As a core component of the Six-Week Intensive, the Artist-in-Residence Program gives students the unprecedented opportunity to meet face to face with seasoned, award-winning editors like Michael Berenbaum (Before Night Falls, Sex and the City), Alan Heim (All That Jazz, Network), Meg Retlcker (30 Rock, The Wire, Bored to Death), and David Salter (Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2). Editors share their tips, techniques, and experiences from the cutting room floor with students in an intimate, casual, and no-holds-barred setting. Six-Week Intensive students can expect to:

• Learn the leading industry tools: Avid®, After Effects®, and Final Cut Pro®.

• Work with top editors in the Artist-in-Residence Program.

• Create a professional editor reel AND build their own website to showcase their work.

• Participate in Manhattan Edit Workforce and connect to at least twenty-five post facilities.

• Take the Apple and Avid Certification exam FREE ($300 value).

• Get FREE tickets to EditFest NY and EditFest Short Cuts events (over $349 value).

• Cut on their own workstation for the duration of the Class-on-Demand News

• Get exclusive Six-Week alumni discounts on Mewshop workshops and merchandise from B&H Photo and Tekserve.

Whether just starting out in a new career, switching gears from an old one, or pursuing your own creative goals, the Six-Week Intensive helps you develop both the practical tools you need every day as well as the foundation of your voice as a visual artist. Six-Week Intensives are Monday–Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Upcoming courses are as follows: June 20–July 29, 2011; September 2–October 21, 2011; and November 7–December 16, 2011. Visit http://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/ for registration details and more information.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.facebook.com/mewshop.

