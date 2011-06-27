BEXEL HEADS TO COSTA RICAN JUNGLE FOR NBC’S NEW “LOVE IN THE WILD” PRODUCTION

BURBANK, CA, JUNE 27, 2011—Taking on some of the more severe conditions of the Costa Rican Jungle, Bexel recently headed into the region with a substantial amount of weather resilient gear and support staff to help ensure the success of the production of NBC’s new reality TV series, Love in the Wild. To make certain the crew had the right equipment while shooting for the series, Lock & Key Productions, a division of Endemol USA, selected Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, to supply the proper solutions and support. Not only did the equipment prove to stand the test of nature, Bexel’s experienced support team helped ensure a flawless production, regardless of the environmental elements at hand.

“Throughout the show’s production, filming took place in some of the most extreme environments, facing such elements as waterfalls, streams, caves, rain and humidity,” says Greg Bragg, general manager, Network Rentals, Bexel. “We were so pleased to know that Lock & Key Productions came to us with the expectation that we’d provide the right products could rely on for exceptional performance in any condition at the right price.”

The new, hour-long reality “dating” show sends willing singles deep into the jungle through a gauntlet of adrenaline‐inducing extreme challenges—they are faced with crocodile-infested waters, bat caves and various other challenges. To keep up with the action, and withstand some of the environmental conditions, Bexel provided 13 ultra-compact and weather resistant Camera Corps’ Q-Ball HD Compact PTZ Robotic cameras, which also addressed the production team’s key prerequisite for HD surveillance robotic cameras with HD IR capabilities for use in dark locations. In addition, Bexel supplied Fiber Optic Specialty Products, 21 Sony PDW-F800 XD HD Camcorders, eight RFX Microwave Systems and 46 channels of Audio RF.

“Not only did Bexel provide the engineering solutions we were looking for, it also ensured we had the support we needed,” says Liz Schulze, co-executive producer. “Bexel sent an engineer down to Costa Rica for the first 10 days of production to help with setup and troubleshooting. We greatly appreciated the company’s expertise and dedication to a problem-free production in Costa Rica.”

"Love in the Wild" premieres Wednesday, June 29 on NBC. Tom Shelly serves as executive producer and Liz Schulze, Eric Gardner and Mark Allen are co-executive producers.

