NewTek Releases TriCaster Virtual Set Editor

NewTek, worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, releases NewTek TriCaster Virtual Set Editor (VSE), which allows TriCaster TCXD850 and TriCaster TCXD300 users to customize TriCaster high definition (HD) virtual sets to fit their production needs. TriCaster Virtual Set Editor will be showcased on the main stage of NewTek booth E20 at the Broadcast Video Expo 2011, February 15-17, in London.

With TriCaster Virtual Set Editor, producers get exclusive TriCaster VSE Sets that produce real-time reflections and specular highlights, and have a wide variety of elements that can be edited.

TriCaster VSE users also have the option to create their own virtual sets by populating Layer Sets with their artwork, or composing layers in Adobe Photoshop, and then importing the layers into TriCaster VSE, which instantly transforms the PSD file into a Layer Set for use in VSE.

Once a TriCaster virtual set has been customized with Virtual Set Editor, users can easily export it for immediate use in their TriCaster live production.

Virtual Set Editor includes three TriCaster VSE-compatible virtual set content files, three Layer Sets and three PSD examples. For a limited time, VSE will ship with three bonus sets, valued at over $1000, providing early buyers with a total of six VSE-compatible virtual set content files. Additional content may be sold separately.

"With the quantity of live shows being produced every day, both for broadcast and the Web, it's crucial that producers are able to personalize their programming with a look that viewers will recognize," said NewTek Executive Vice President of Engineering, Andrew Cross. "TriCaster VSE lets users of TriCaster TCXD850 and TriCaster TCXD300, customize live virtual sets or create them from scratch. The intuitive interface allows for quick and easy navigation, and producers will find it a very affordable approach to designing a studio environment that is every bit as unique as their content."

NewTek TriCaster Virtual Set Editor provides the ability to:

• Change the color and tone of set elements

• Apply custom logos and artwork to sets

• Replace background images with video or images of choice

• Show or hide select set furniture and fixtures

• Add custom backgrounds and frames to double-box effects

• Set start and end framing position of virtual zoom

• Adjust placement (position, scale and rotation) of live video inputs

• Add your own artwork to Layer Sets to create custom virtual sets

• Import layered Adobe Photoshop files to create original HD virtual sets from 2D images

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The NewTek TriCaster Virtual Set Editor is available now and retails for US$995.

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available for education in North America starting at US$4,995 and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About 3DStorm

NewTek products are distributed and supported in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Pakistan by 3DStorm, located near Bordeaux, France. For more information visit: www.3dstorm.eu.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Airbus, BBC, the EU Parliament, France TV, Mediaset, RTBF, RTL, SISLive, Twit.TV, MTV, NBA Development League, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, "Furious World," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Alice in Wonderland," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

