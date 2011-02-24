Utah Scientific 2011 NAB Show Product Preview

Utah Scientific

Company Quote:

"At the 2011 NAB Show, Utah Scientific offers multiple enhancements to its routing and master control products as well as its control software. Debuting this year are I/O boards that bring embedded signal processing to the flagship UTAH-400 line of routers; significant additions to the UTAH-100 professional series; and new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities for master control. We'll also use this year's NAB platform as a launch pad for new releases of configuration and control software that incorporate invaluable SNMP-compatible alarm monitoring and management. We look forward to NAB not only as an opportunity to share with customers but also to listen to their feedback." -- Tom Harmon, Utah Scientific president and CEO

Company Overview

Utah Scientific is the worldwide leader in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Product Highlights at the 2011 NAB Show

Enhancements for Utah Scientific Routing Switchers

At the 2011 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will introduce a new family of I/O boards that enables embedded signal processing (ESP) functionality in multirate UTAH-400 Series 2 routers. Utah Scientific's comprehensive line of advanced routing switchers includes the full range of analog, digital, and HD (3G) systems, with integrated high-density frame sizes from 32x32 to 1056x1056.

Also new for the UTAH-400 series is the UTAH-400/MV, an integrated multiviewer option. The UTAH-400/MV integrates seamlessly with the router control system and does not require the use of dedicated router ports for monitoring. The multiviewer offers multiple outputs that allow the user to control the number of pictures to be displayed on each screen. Built-in cable extenders are included for easy installation and outputs can be formatted in DVI, HDMI, or HD-SDI, to support the widest-possible range of display devices.

The UTAH-100 compact routing switcher family also has several new additions, including monitor switchers and 32x32 routers for all signal formats.

New Squeeze and Graphics Capabilities for Master Control

Also at the 2011 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will demonstrate new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities for its MC-4000 high-end master control switcher, the MCP-4000 control panel option for its complete family of master control processors, and the new MC-412 master control processor card for UTAH-400 Series 2 routers. The MC-412 master control processor is an integrated system that handles the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated, or automation-assisted operating environments.

This year, Utah Scientific has enhanced its GS-4000 graphics station by adding full-motion clip playback and enhanced data-linking facilities to enable automated presentation of newsfeeds, weather updates, school closings, and other text displays.

In addition to the MC-4000's internal squeeze option, a cost-effective external HD squeeze processor will be introduced for use with existing master control switchers, or for standalone use as a key source or for downstream applications.

U-Con Configuration Software and R-Man Management Software

For Utah Scientific's control systems, NAB marks the launch of two major releases -- U-Con configuration software and R-Man management software. The new systems will be on display with features including sophisticated SNMP-compatible alarm monitoring and management, an invaluable tool in critical installations. Also debuting is the UCP-LC family of control panels, which feature dynamic labeling and innovative new menu-based operation designed to simplify the use of today's increasingly complex routing systems.

Finally, Utah Scientific will highlight its new SoftPanel-3 system, which makes it possible for a user to control routing systems remotely from any Web-connected mobile device or computer.