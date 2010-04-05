MULTIDYNE’S FRANK JACHETTA STEPS INTO ROLE OF MANAGING DIRECTOR; COMPANY WELCOMES INDUSTRY VETERAN FRED SCOTT

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 5, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announces that Frank Jachetta will be taking on the role of managing director. In line with the company’s continued growth and industry momentum, MultiDyne has also enhanced its sales force with a new addition and a promotion. Fred Scott, a 20-year industry veteran, will join the company as vice president of sales and business development, while Matt Watkins, inside sales manager, has been promoted to sales and system design manager.

Previously serving as senior vice president of sales and operations, Frank will now oversee all facets of MultiDyne’s business as managing director. With the relocation of Jim Jachetta, the company’s former senior vice president of engineering and product development, to pursue other interests in Orange County, CA, Frank will now step into a larger role managing the company’s day-to-day operations. In his new position, Frank will provide strategic oversight of both the sales and engineering teams, continuing the company’s tradition of innovation and unparalleled customer service for the fiber optics and routing solutions market.

“On behalf of our entire company, we want to thank Jim for all of his contributions during his tenure at MultiDyne,” says Frank Jachetta. “We wish him luck in all of his endeavors. Moving forward, we are excited to welcome Fred Scott to the company. Our number one commitment has always been our customers, and we are thrilled to leverage the strengths both Fred and Matt bring to the table in order to better serve our customer base and augment the tremendous growth we’re experiencing.”

As vice president of sales and business development, Scott will be responsible for driving the expansion of MultiDyne’s business, overseeing and coordinating all of the company’s sales activities worldwide. With previous positions at several of the industry’s biggest fiber companies, including Communications Specialties Inc. and GE Industrial Systems (formerly Fiber Options), Scott brings a deep understanding of the fast-evolving industry to his new position. With a wealth of experience developing OEM agreements, training sales staff and negotiating major sales with national and international brands, Scott will work closely with current and potential customers to find the best solution for their fiber-optic video and audio transport and routing needs.

Previously serving as inside sales manager for MultiDyne, Watkins will further enhance the company’s growing sales team in his new position as sales and system design manager. In this expanded role, Watkins will represent MultiDyne at the company’s tradeshows nationwide, interfacing directly with clients to provide excellent customer service and support.

MultiDyne’s sales team will be serving customers at NAB 2010 – stop by to meet the entire team and preview the company’s innovative new products for 2010 at Booth C7637.

