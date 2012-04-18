Neyrinck V-Control Pro delivers Final Cut Pro control from iPad

At the 2012 NAB Show, Neyrinck is featuring its latest version of the V-Control Pro iPad application, which now includes full support for Final Cut Pro 5, 6 and 7.

With the new software it is now possible to get deep, multi-touch-control of key features in Final Cut Pro from an iPad over a Wi-Fi network.

The new Final Cut Pro iPad interface includes eight bankable audio faders with pan, solo and mute and a full set of transport controls, including jog and shuttle. The software supports 80 soft keys organized as five sets of 16 touch-screen function keys that can be programmed with any of the hundreds of FCP commands, including favorite effects such as adding a color corrector to a clip. Each key can be custom labeled with text and the appropriate icon from the FCP commands list.

See Neyrinck at 2012 NAB Show booth SL11912.