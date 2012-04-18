Neyrinck V-Control Pro delivers Final Cut Pro control from iPad
At the 2012 NAB Show, Neyrinck is featuring its latest version of the V-Control Pro iPad application, which now includes full support for Final Cut Pro 5, 6 and 7.
With the new software it is now possible to get deep, multi-touch-control of key features in Final Cut Pro from an iPad over a Wi-Fi network.
The new Final Cut Pro iPad interface includes eight bankable audio faders with pan, solo and mute and a full set of transport controls, including jog and shuttle. The software supports 80 soft keys organized as five sets of 16 touch-screen function keys that can be programmed with any of the hundreds of FCP commands, including favorite effects such as adding a color corrector to a clip. Each key can be custom labeled with text and the appropriate icon from the FCP commands list.
See Neyrinck at 2012 NAB Show booth SL11912.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox