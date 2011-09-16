HARMAN’s Soundcraft Takes “Mixing With Professionals” Program to United States

NORTHRIDGE, California — HARMAN’s Soundcraft is bringing its “Mixing With Professionals” series to the United States for the first time with two seminars featuring Gert Sanner, front of house engineer for legendary rock band Deep Purple. The half-day seminars will take place at the HARMAN campus in Northridge, California, and will give attendees the opportunity to hear Sanner discuss his use of Soundcraft digital consoles in the high-pressure environment of live sound mixing for one of rock’s biggest bands.

“We’re extremely excited to have Gert Sanner at our first ‘Mixing With Professionals’ session in the United States,” says Keith Watson, Marketing Director, HARMAN Mixing Group. “With his professional experience and mastery of Soundcraft desks, Gert has so much to offer to seminar attendees that you just can’t find in a technical manual.”

“I’ve been using Soundcraft consoles because of their sound quality, ease of use and onboard effects, all of which can make an FOH mixer’s job a lot easier when the lights go down and the faders go up,” Sanner says. “As you can imagine, being the person responsible for the concert sound of one of the world’s major rock bands is not for the faint of heart. The Vi6 and other Soundcraft consoles have a host of well-thought-out features that are geared toward live sound mixing—especially when you have to make instant mixing decisions in the heat of the moment. I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge at this seminar.”

The “Mixing With Professionals” seminars are free, and attendees can register by sending an e-mail to Soundcraft-usa@harman.com. The event is open to professionals wanting to learn more about the Soundcraft Vi Series digital consoles, those making the transition from analog to digital consoles, new engineers and others. In addition to the seminars, participants will also get a chance to tour the HARMAN campus and enjoy a light lunch with refreshments.

