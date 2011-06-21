ScheduALL Connects – and Connects With – Product Users Across the Pond

Hollywood, FL – June 20, 2011 – The world keeps getting smaller for ScheduALL, the global leader in resource management and collaboration software for the broadcast and media industries. Last month, executives of the international, Florida-based company traveled to London, where they held the latest in a series of Users Groups – lively, interactive meetings bringing together hands-on users of ScheduALL products in key regional markets.

The London participants – many of whom are long-term ScheduALL users – included professionals from some of Europe’s leading broadcast organizations, including Arqiva, Associated Press, BBC Audio & Music, BSkyB, Discovery Channel UK, Envy Post, GlobeCast World TV, ITN, RTV Slovenija and SES World Skies.

As in all previous Users Groups, the London participants shared experiences and feedback about ScheduALL products, discussed industry trends and challenges, and networked with broadcasting colleagues and ScheduALL executives. They also previewed ScheduALL’s product roadmap and learned about new and upcoming products for enhancing workflow and resource management, interoperability, connectivity and collaboration across the global supply chain.

Another event highlight included presentations given by several of their peers, describing their experiences with the company’s products and sharing best practices for leveraging ScheduALL to achieve their business goals more quickly, efficiently and profitably.

“Many of the participants went out of their way to praise ScheduALL’s interoperability with other systems across their organizations,” said ScheduALL’s Peter Booth-Clibborn, EMEA Account Manager in London.

One of these presenters, Phil Coombe, Application Support Manager of the Associated Press, described how ScheduALL’s products effectively interoperate with AP’s other business systems. “I thought the other product users would be interested to learn how the Associated Press integrates ScheduALL into our financial and accounting modules through web services and internally written SQL Scripts,” he said.

Other presenters described similar successes with ScheduALL Chorus, the company’s interoperability framework, explaining how they have integrated their systems with a variety of billing, accounting, DAM, Ingest, QC, IT, Human Resources and other systems within their organizations.

“This was a long awaited inauguration for a group that the industry has been awaiting for some time. There seems to be an appetite for additional opportunities to exchange ideas and best practices, and to share experiences between participating organizations,” said attendee Snowden Kunaka, Technical Business Analyst of BSkyB’s Broadcast Package Support Team.

“ScheduALL invests heavily in listening to our client partners, with a mission to serve our industry as it advances,” said CEO Joel Ledlow. “The interoperability provided by ScheduALL is a mission critical element to achieving faster, more efficient and more profitable workflows.”

Adds Joel Nirenberg Vice President of Product Management, who headed the London event, “Providing a hands-on forum where product users can connect with industry peers to share their experiences and learn from each other is a cornerstone of ScheduALL’s commitment to its user community.”

ScheduALL’s next Users Group event is scheduled for July 19 in Toronto. For more information, please visit www.scheduall.com.

