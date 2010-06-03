NewTek TriCaster to Produce and Live Stream Third Annual Digital Content NewFront

SAN ANTONIO - June 3, 2010 - NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that NewTek TriCaster portable live production system will be used to produce and live stream Digital Content NewFront (DCNF) 2010 presented by Digitas and its brand content unit The Third Act:. The theme for the invitation-only event being held on Wednesday, June 9 in New York City is Fandomonium -- an exploration of how a lively and powerful mix of content, celebrity and community can build both audience and brands in a post-advertising world. Using TriCaster, event organizers will be able to deliver an HD network-style production of the six-hour summit, which may be viewed at www.digitalcontentnewfront.com.

"The DCNF 2010 will bring together some of the top creative minds in digital content creation, distribution and ctivation," said John McCarus, VP of The Third Act: and Executive Producer, DCNF. "With NewTek TriCaster to produce and live stream the NewFront we are breaking new ground in live streaming syndication, allowing us to demonstrate another new milestone in reaching mass audiences through Web programming."

This year's Digital Content NewFront will be streamed live in partnership with Revision3, NewTek and Digital Broadcast Group. The program will include a special edition of Kevin Pollak's Chat Show, which is also powered by TriCaster, with guests:

- Teri Hatcher, GetHatched.com

- Lisa Kudrow, "Web Therapy" and "Who Do You Think You Are"

- Ben Silverman, "Electus"

- Ricky Van Veen, "Notional" and "College Humor"

"Portable live production technology allows more people to attend a VIP event like Digitas NewFront," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "In the past, once the room was full, you were out of luck. By streaming the event with TriCaster, industry leaders around the world can virtually join the party and learn what is coming up next in the Internet television revolution."

The Digital Content NewFront will include a segment in which TriCaster benefits will be demonstrated.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to the Digital Content NewFront 2010, TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others, to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee

Buy any TriCaster portable live production system now through June 30, 2010, and trade it in for the full purchase price towards TriCaster TCXD850.

About The Third Act:

The Third Act: is Digitas' brand content entity. Working with all of Digitas and with outside talents and partners - The Third Act: is a change agent - in developing and supporting new marketing models at scale with content and distribution at the core.

Our work is to inspire Digitas, the industry, and our clients in the development of impactful, integrated brand marketing that has sustainable people-inspired content ideas at the core.

We pride ourselves on our array of global partners and our tireless discovery of emerging talent and techniques to forward content-centric marketing. The Third Act: is headquartered in New York with resources worldwide.

About Digitas

Digitas is a leading digital marketing agency, helping the world's biggest brands develop, engage and profit from building profitable relationships with their customers. The Agency pairs media, marketing, technology, creativity, imagination and analytics to ignite emotional bonds between people and brands. Digitas also operates the brand content platform, The Third Act:, the independent healthcare marketing brand, Digitas Health, as well as Prodigious Worldwide, the world's only standalone, global digital productions company. With sister agencies Starcom MediaVest, ZenithOptimedia and Denuo, Digitas is a member of Publicis Groupe's VivaKi-a global digital knowledge and resource center that leverages the combined scale of the autonomous operations of its members to develop new services, new tools, and new partnerships.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Revision3's Diggnation, Kevin Pollak's Chat Show, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

