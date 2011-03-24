Broadcast Sports, Inc. will be a part of the March Madness Games

Hanover, MD... Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI), a world leader in wireless camera and audio systems, is providing an HD Wireless Camera Link for the network production team of the broadcast of the 2011 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament Southwest Regional Semifinal Sweet 16 games on Friday, March 25 and the Final Elite 8 game on Sunday, March 27.

BSI’s HD Wireless Camera Link gives camera crews full mobility on and off the court, providing fans an all access view of the players and coaches inside the huddle and on the court after a buzzer-beater. The link offers seamless coverage of the games from many unique vantage points and creates a safer environment than traditional cabled cameras.

From the sporting world, to the political world, to out-of-this-world, Broadcast Sports Inc. will be there in 2011 providing the images that change the way you view the world.

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems for television broadcasting. Based in Hanover, MD, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of events including the Olympics, NASCAR, NFL, the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour, the Indy Racing League, the Breeder's Cup, the X-Games, the Kentucky Derby, the US Open, the MTV Video Music Awards and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration. Broadcast Sports' cameras are also used by NASA in the astronaut's helmets. For more information on Broadcast Sports, Inc visit www.broadcastsportsinc.com.

About L-3 Communications

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 Communications employs over 66,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in aircraft modernization and maintenance, C3ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems and government services. L-3 is also a leading provider of high technology products, subsystems and systems. The company reported 2009 sales of $15.6 billion. To learn more about L-3, please visit the company's Web site at www.L-3com.com. L-3 uses its Web site as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L-3 is routinely posted on the company's Web site and is readily accessible.

Contact:

Katharine Richardson

Richlyn Marketing

Kate@RichlynMarketing.com

(615) 243-0619