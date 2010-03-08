VOX CREATES ONE-OF-A-KIND GUITAR FOR DEVIN BRONSON PERFORMANCE WITH AVRIL LAVIGNE AT 2010 VANCOUVER OLYMPIC GAMES CLOSING CEREMONIES

MELVILLE, NY, March 8, 2010 — On Sunday, February 28, 2010, the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games held a closing ceremony that was broadcast to an audience of millions around the world from Vancouver’s BC Place. A highlight was a performance from Canadian-born artist Avril Lavigne, who performed her hits “My Happy Ending” and “Girlfriend.” Alongside Lavigne was guitarist Devin Bronson, literally shining with his custom-designed VOX silver sparkle Virage guitar. The instrument is a one-of-a-kind custom Virage DC (double-cutaway) with VOX’s new proprietary CoAxe pickups and a unique headstock matching the cosmetics of the classic VOX Wah Wah pedal.

Commenting on his choice of guitar brands and the custom design for this historic performance, Bronson offered, “When you’re playing the Olympics and three billion people are watching, you wanna play something that grabs people’s attention. I chose the VOX Virage.”

The guitar was created by VOX’s G-Rok R&D team led by Rich Lasner, and completed in a scant few weeks based on input from Bronson. Related Lasner, “When Devin contacted us with this opportunity, we pulled out all the stops. We dropped everything for this once-in-a-lifetime event. We still have silver sparkles flying around the shop.”

