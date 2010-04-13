Edgeware Names Two New Executives: Tom Schmitt as Executive Vice President Sales and Duncan Potter as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned networking and telecommunications veterans join team to further solidify

Edgeware as a leader in distributed video delivery

Edgeware, the technology leader in distributed video delivery, today introduced two new executives to extend its management team. Tom Schmitt will join the company as executive vice president sales and Duncan Potter as chief marketing officer to drive the further expansion of the company’s leadership position in the market of online video and on-demand TV services.

Tom Schmitt has been appointed executive vice president of sales, responsible for all sales

activities worldwide. Schmitt adds more than 20 years experience in the networking and

telecommunications industry to the Edgeware team. Before joining Edgeware, he served as

vice president sales EMEA for Infinera and has held various sales management, senior sales

and business development positions at Laurel Networks (acquired by ECI), Juniper Networks

and Cisco Systems. Schmitt holds a masters degree in computer science from Darmstadt

University.

Duncan Potter has been appointed chief marketing officer, responsible for all marketing

activities for the company. Potter brings extensive background in networking, convergence

and security to the company. Most recently he served as chief marketing officer at Westcon

Group and has held various executive, marketing and product management positions at

Extreme Networks, Cisco Systems and 3Com.

Both Schmitt and Potter will report to Joachim Roos, chief executive officer and founder of

Edgeware.

“With these new members of our executive team in place, I am highly confident that we have

the right combination of skills and experience to rapidly extend our technology and market

leadership position in this exciting and fast growing space,” commented Roos. “Both Tom

and Duncan have broad experience in their respective fields, complementing our existing

team. Their expertise will allow us to reach new customers, especially in the North American

market.”