Edgeware Names Two New Executives: Tom Schmitt as Executive Vice President Sales and Duncan Potter as Chief Marketing Officer
Seasoned networking and telecommunications veterans join team to further solidify
Edgeware as a leader in distributed video delivery
Edgeware, the technology leader in distributed video delivery, today introduced two new executives to extend its management team. Tom Schmitt will join the company as executive vice president sales and Duncan Potter as chief marketing officer to drive the further expansion of the company’s leadership position in the market of online video and on-demand TV services.
Tom Schmitt has been appointed executive vice president of sales, responsible for all sales
activities worldwide. Schmitt adds more than 20 years experience in the networking and
telecommunications industry to the Edgeware team. Before joining Edgeware, he served as
vice president sales EMEA for Infinera and has held various sales management, senior sales
and business development positions at Laurel Networks (acquired by ECI), Juniper Networks
and Cisco Systems. Schmitt holds a masters degree in computer science from Darmstadt
University.
Duncan Potter has been appointed chief marketing officer, responsible for all marketing
activities for the company. Potter brings extensive background in networking, convergence
and security to the company. Most recently he served as chief marketing officer at Westcon
Group and has held various executive, marketing and product management positions at
Extreme Networks, Cisco Systems and 3Com.
Both Schmitt and Potter will report to Joachim Roos, chief executive officer and founder of
Edgeware.
“With these new members of our executive team in place, I am highly confident that we have
the right combination of skills and experience to rapidly extend our technology and market
leadership position in this exciting and fast growing space,” commented Roos. “Both Tom
and Duncan have broad experience in their respective fields, complementing our existing
team. Their expertise will allow us to reach new customers, especially in the North American
market.”
