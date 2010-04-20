Mixopolis Maintains its Competitive Edge With Fairlight’s CC-1 Technology

When you have a reputation to maintain, especially in a city as tough and competitive as New York, it is vital to stay ahead of the game by investing in the very latest technology.

This was the rationale behind Mixopolis’ recent decision to upgrade its existing Fairlight Constellation console from Fairlight’s QDC engine to the new Crystal Core (CC-1) technology. The upgrade included Fairlight CC-1 cards with integrated HD video and SX20, a new HP Z800 workstation, and two SSL MADI 24 channel I/O boxes.

“We wanted to take advantage of the latest technology Fairlight is offering, especially integrated video and ease of handling various audio and video file formats,” says Mitch Raboy, founder and president of Mixopolis. “With this new technology, just about any audio or video file can be dropped on the timeline and Fairlight will handle it and play it back correctly. Audio sample rates are converted on the fly and I don't have to worry about video frame rates because the system automatically plays back at the correct speed. I’ve also found that importing and exporting files, including OMFs, is much more streamlined.”

Located in an upscale brownstone half a block from Grand Central Terminal, Mixopolis is a boutique audio post production facility that offers clients two state of the art 5.1 surround sound mixing suites. Each room is fully equipped with all the latest gear to help shape the sonic character of any project.

Mitch Raboy, who won an Emmy for sound design for WNBC-TV, worked at numerous top audio facilities before establishing Mixopolis.

“We offer complete compatibility with any facility in the world and because we regularly exchange projects with other audio and editorial facilities, our customers can be assured that we know how to prepare files for others to work with,” he says.

As well as profiting from CC-1’s enhanced on-board HD video support, file interchange and plug-in capabilities, Mixopolis is also reaping the benefits of a technology that is at the forefront of ‘green’ computing initiative. Fairlight’s CC-1 engine performs digital audio and video processing hundreds of times more efficiently than state-of-the-art CPUs or digital signal processors, thus delivering increased performance with dramatically lower power consumption. In a world where energy price rises and climate change are major concerns for every responsible business, it is no surprise that this technology is proving enormously popular.

Since completing its CC-1 upgrade, Mixopolis has used its Constellation console on a number of TV and radio commercials for its main clients, which include advertising agencies, advertisers, video production and editorial companies.

“CC-1 has helped speed up our workflow as prepping sessions and moving files around our network is now much faster and easier,” Raboy adds. “Fairlight has always developed technologies and features that impress me and my clients with high quality audio production, speed and transparency in handling complex jobs.”

-ends-

About Fairlight:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Fairlight designs and manufactures media production systems powered by the company’s groundbreaking CC-1 FPGA digital processing engine. The Fairlight product range includes Constellation, Xynergi and the new Pyxis MT, all of which feature in the world’s leading broadcasters, commercial post facilities, music studios and film production studios. Fairlight has a rich tradition of innovation and development and is at the forefront of green computing technology.