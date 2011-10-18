Triveni Digital CTO Rich Chernock to Present at 61st Annual IEEE Broadcast Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 17, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's CTO, will present at the 61st annual IEEE Broadcast Symposium, being held Oct. 19-21 in Alexandria, Va. In addition to leading a technical session on the state and future of ATSC 2.0, Chernock is co-chairing a connected TV tutorial session featuring the NAB's Skip Pizzi, Microsoft's John Simmons, Yahoo!'s Scott Lincke, and a team from the Braunschweig University of Technology and the University of the Basque Country.

During his presentation, scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 21, Chernock will address ongoing standards development for ATSC 2.0, a suite of new services, which includes broadcast-related Internet TV opportunities, NRT content, conditional access technologies, and other backward-compatible enhancements.

The connected TV tutorial, which begins at 9 a.m. on the first day of the symposium, will feature papers discussing the U.S. perspective on broadcast-related connected TV, emerging international standards for Internet television, the connected TV landscape, and joint optimization of network planning and content delivery scheduling for dynamic broadcasts.

"We're seeing a lot of hype surrounding the term 'connected TV,' but also a great deal of confusion about where this new capability is right now and where it's going," said Chernock. "During the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, attendees will have the chance to learn more about connected TV from the very people who are making it happen."

Chernock has held many leadership roles in ATSC and SCTE, contributing to the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG), chair of the Non-Real-Time Services and Mobile/Handheld management layer activities within ATSC, and chair of other ad hoc committees within ATSC whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Chernock also is the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

About Triveni Digital Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

