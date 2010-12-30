NewTek Ships LightWave 10

NewTek, a worldwide leader of 3D animation and video products, releases NewTek LightWave 10-the latest version of its Emmy Award-winning 3D software. LightWave 10 delivers a whole new set of capabilities for 3D producers and studio pipelines. Now, 3D artists have the ability to focus on the creative process with tools that provide immediate feedback, whether they work alone or in a multi-software studio.

LightWave 10 leverages new technologies developed in LightWave CORE and showcases NewTek's commitment to the creation of tools that support the artistic process. With LightWave 10, artists have the ability to interact directly in the viewport and see changes to lights, textures, volumetrics and more, to view updates to their stereoscopic work in real time, and to deliver realistic environment walkthroughs in ways never before possible. With data interchange tools that enhance pipeline integration and a fresh user interface, LightWave 10 is the most artist-friendly, production-ready version of LightWave ever. Developed through continued collaboration with 3D artist members of the LightWave HardCORE community and key Hollywood studios, LightWave 10 delivers the benefits artists count on.

"We upgraded to LightWave 10 with its linear color space workflow because it lets us achieve photorealism so much faster. It helps bring out all the qualities of the rock solid LightWave render engine," said Stefan Bredereck, supervising artist EdenFX. "With LightWave, we achieved the needed results super fast, and we accomplished even the most challenging tasks. LightWave 10 speeds things up even more. The new features make it a very valuable tool for our studio."

LightWave 10 New Features and Benefits include (to preview a video on LightWave 10 click here):

--Viewport Preview Renderer (VPR)--render in real time, with the ability to limit the render region, for maximum performance

--New Anaglyph Stereoscopic Preview-real-time interocular, 'red-blue' anaglyphic separation delivers the ability to view changes as they happen

--Virtual Studio Tools-supports InterSense Virtual Camera Tracking System (VCam) and 3Dconnexion 3D mouse, allowing interaction with models and scenes in real time

--Linear Color Space Workflow-supports custom Look Up Tables (LUTs) for more realistic lighting and to maximize compositing flexibility

--New Data Interchange Tools-support for MDD, Autodesk Geometry Cache, FBX and COLLADA make it easy to move data from one application to another

--Updated User Interface (UI)-interactive channel sliders, added control for custom colors, and numerous workflow enhancements deliver a more dynamic user experience

Try LightWave 10 now, free for 30 days, at: http://www.newtek.com/lightwave/lwtrial.php.

"Our goal with LightWave 10 is to deliver workflows that best serve the artist and support their creative discovery process, allowing them to interact with their 3D content like never before," said Rob Powers, NewTek vice president of 3D development. "Technology should serve the artist, and not the other way around. This is how the Virtual Art Department (VAD) worked, which my team innovated on 'Avatar.' It helped transform filmmaking to serve the director."

Pricing and Availability

LightWave 10 is now available.

--For a limited time the upgrade price from LightWave v9 to LightWave 10 is US $495-and includes membership in the LightWave HardCORE community with immediate access to preview builds of LightWave CORE.

--For a limited time a full license for LightWave 10 is US $895-and includes membership in the LightWave HardCORE community with immediate access to preview builds of LightWave CORE.

Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About LightWave

NewTek LightWave 3D combines a state-of-the-art renderer with powerful, intuitive modeling, and animation tools. LightWave 10 is designed to support the creative process, providing the artist with the ability to interact in real time with 3D content, to work seamlessly with the full range of software applications in production pipelines and to render on unlimited render nodes. LightWave is enjoyed worldwide, as a complete 3D production solution for visual effects in film, television, broadcast graphics, print, games, visualization, and the Web, and is responsible for more artists winning Emmy Awards than any other 3D application.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in 3D animation and special effects tools, portable live production and video editing including LightWave 3D, the TriCaster product line and 3PLAY. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards. NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Alice in Wonderland," "Tintin," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Caprica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

