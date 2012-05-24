Solid Camera Launches Innovative Camera Power Solution

Unity is the Industry's First Comprehensive Solution Optimized to Manage Power and Signals From an Ergonomic Design

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- May 24, 2012 -- Solid Camera, an innovative provider of high-end camera accessories and customized on-set tools for digital cinematography and broadcast applications, today announced the launch of Unity, a completely integrated solution designed to provide operators with a more efficient power supply, critical signal distribution, and intuitive ergonomic capabilities -- all from a single, streamlined solution. Solid Camera will unveil Unity at the Cine Gear Expo 2012.

Ideal for a wide range of markets, from digital filmmaking to broadcast communications, Unity features a compact, flexible architecture that is customizable based upon the intended operating environment. Leveraging sophisticated new technologies, Unity's battery replacement module radiates approximately one-third the heat of a standard battery adapter to more efficiently meet the demands of today's high-power digital cameras, such as Phantom and the Sony(R) F65. This power-saving feature is extremely beneficial in remote locations, reducing the number of batteries needed on site while minimizing excess heat.

"Over the last decade, power management has become a critical issue in our industry due to the growing use of high-speed HD cameras, which consume much more energy than conventional cameras," said Eugene Baker, creative technical director at Solid Camera. "Unity provides camera operators with a more robust, longer-lasting power supply while dissipating far less heat, allowing filmmakers to eliminate the use of power supply fans on-set."

Unity optionally utilizes a low-cost, off-the-shelf audio cable that can dramatically extend an operator's working distance up to 500 feet from the battery pack. From a single cable, users can effectively manage signal distribution, including 3G HD/SDI video, time code, and audio. In addition, the solution provides significant operational ease-of-use through ergonomic capabilities such as viewfinder support, easily removable handles, and adaptable accessory mounting. For longer distances, SMPTE hybrid cable adapters are available.

"Unity resolves the challenges camera operators incur in the field by addressing those functionalities from an integrated and more aesthetically-pleasing standpoint," said Carlos Acosta, founder, Solid Camera. "By enabling users to manage a camera's battery power and signal distribution remotely, Unity allows operators to participate more freely in the creative process."

For a first look at Solid Camera's Unity solution, visit Solid Camera at Cine Gear Expo 2012. More information about the company's products is available at www.solidcamera.com.

# # #

About Solid Camera (www.solidcamera.com)

Solid Camera designs high-performance operational accessories for digital cinema cameras, including specialty rigs for vehicles and aircraft as well as 360-degree camera systems. The goal of the company is to incorporate the film sensibilities developed over the last century into state-of-the-art digital imaging systems.

ENDS