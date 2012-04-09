WDRB-TV adds file-based automation

WDRB-TV, the Block Communications-owned local FOX television affiliate in Louisville, KY, has replaced its existing automation system with an end-to-end automation platform from NVerzion.

The new NVerzion automation system provides the station with seamless on-air transitions between television content and commercials through a dynamic file-based redundant architecture that duplicates each piece of video content. The 90 percent tapeless workflow offers the station savings by reducing personnel and tape costs.

NVerzion NControlMC transmission playlists control the station's master control outputs and efficiently manage the playout of live and recorded material. WDRB can modify playlists at the time of transmission and automatically recalculate scheduling on the fly, as changes are made.

NVerzion also designed a customized solution that allows WDRB to control its legacy routing system for satellite acquisition through a combination of the company's NTime satellite record scheduler and EMC Router. The station can schedule and control machines, routers, satellites sources, GPOs, delegation and archiving in advance, simplifying the overall operations.

An NVerzion NCompass platform manages file-based content received through a variety of content delivery systems, such as PitchBlue, Pathfire, Centaur, On The Spot Media, DG Spotbox and Extreme Reach.

Transcoding is performed, complete with metadata, using a common user interface. The station can now move specific content from different delivery systems both manually and automatically.

WDRB plans to support two additional side channels later this year and has purchased a 35-TB TeraStore nearline storage archive system for file-based management of the video servers.

