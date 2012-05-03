Sennheiser Appoints Alexander Schek Vice President Sales, Latin America

Old Lyme, CT – May 2, 2012: Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that Alexander Schek has been promoted to vice president sales, Latin America, effective immediately. In his new position, Schek will be responsible for Sennheiser’s sales strategy across each of its business lines, as well as managing the company’s area sales managers within the Latin American region. He will report directly to Markus Warlitz, general manager, Latin America.

Schek began his career with Sennheiser in 2009 as area sales manager for Central America and the Caribbean, where he was responsible for managing Sennheiser’s business across each of its divisions. In this role, he was very successful in increasing the overall distribution of Sennheiser products across Central America. As Vice President Sales, Latin America, Schek replaces Oliver Baumann who left Sennheiser in March.

“As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, the Latin American region represents a very important part of Sennheiser’s international growth strategy,” commented Markus Warlitz. “During his tenure at Sennheiser, Alexander has achieved remarkable sales performance while also possessing drive to take our business to the next level in Latin America. I congratulate him on this well deserved promotion.”

A German citizen who grew up in Brazil and Chile, Schek has an acute understanding of the Latin American market and business culture in addition to over a decade of executive level sales experience in the Consumer Electronics and Audio Industry. He holds a degree in Marketing from the University de las Américas, Santiago de Chile. Alexander is located in Miami, FL and will travel to the Latin American region on a frequent basis.