Wohler Appoints John Terrey Vice President of Channel Management

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 25, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of John Terrey as the company's vice president of inside sales and channel management. In this new position, Terrey will be responsible for improving dealer support, and proactively managing and building global distribution channels to improve performance and grow market share for Wohler's rapidly expanding line of signal management and confidence monitoring products.

"Over his career John has demonstrated the ability to generate ideas and put practical plans into action, using common sense to simplify complex issues," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "John's prior experience in market development for several video and test and measurement companies will not only help to promote Wohler's newest video and loudness control offerings, but will also reinforce our company's strong brand presence in both audio and audio for video solutions. We're pleased to welcome John to the team and look forward to working with him to continue building Wohler sales worldwide."

Terrey joins Wohler with nearly 30 years of management experience, the majority of which he gained in sales management and business development at high-profile broadcast technology companies. He most recently held senior sales and management roles with DK Technologies A/S, Norterra Technologies, and Eyeheight Ltd. Within all these roles, Terrey helped to establish and maintain distribution network and direct accounts for audio and video products in the United States, managed day-to-day relations and coordination with business partners, and worked to put long-term strategic relationships into place.

In addition to experience with technology companies including PESA, Videotek, Philips TV Test Equipment, and Leader Instruments, Terrey has participated in industry-specific and sales-focused training with the BBC, Imaging Science Foundation, and the Dale Carnegie Corporation.

