LiveU to unveil enhancements for LU60 contribution backpack and LU401 handheld solution

LiveU will present the latest enhancements to its professional-grade LU60 backpack solution for global broadcasters and its handheld, lightweight LU40i solution for online media.

New LU60 enhancements include multi-core, distributed processing technology for superior video quality and improved wireless bandwidth use and a range of new features, including extra-strong resiliency for extreme conditions.

LiveU also will demonstrate its LU40i solution, weighing less than 1.5lbs with SDI, analog and HDMI outputs. With up to six network connections, the bonded LU40i offers 4G LTE/3G, WiMAX, Wi-Fi and LAN video transmission in a substantially smaller form factor.

See LiveU at 2012 NAB Show booth SU9119.