Nevion Announces its DataMiner Cube Solution for Service Management

~ User-centric design set to redefine how operators interact with complex networks ~

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, May 27, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, announces the Nevion DataMiner Cube, a user interface for service management of video over IP, SONET/SDH and fiber overlay. The solution will be debuted at BroadcastAsia on June 15-18 at Singapore Expo booth #7E2-05.

DataMiner Cube is a groundbreaking new network management user interface and the very first in the industry to apply user-centric design principles. “DataMiner Cube offers a dynamic way for operators to interact with complex network solutions over virtually any network,” said Jan Helgesen, director of product management for Nevion’s network management and control solutions. “This solution gives our customers access to the industry’s most advanced service and network management platform.”

The new consolidated service management solution provides a comprehensive service perspective on video over IP, SONET/SDH or fiber overlay transport solutions and incorporates existing DataMiner features and capabilities such as real-time service level agreement management, user-definable automation for service provisioning, and Microsoft Visio graphical service presentations. Yet the heart of DataMiner Cube’s advanced capabilities is the new Service Profiler.

The Service Profiler enables operators to model virtually any service in any possible environment. The solution accommodates all video transport services provided by Nevion, including video over IP, SONET/SDH transport, fiber overlay and in-service monitoring of transport streams and video signals. The solution is expected to redefine how operators manage services across the most complex network solutions, and to significantly increase service revenues by exploiting these solutions more effectively than ever before.

Nevion’s DataMiner is fully integrated with Nevion’s Multicon element management platform, enabling customers to monitor services and network infrastructure from one console while taking full control of the network infrastructure from a service perspective.

Nevion’s commitment to DataMiner, a leading multi-vendor management platform, enables customers to deploy service management across vendor and technology borders. Customers receive a complete solution, not only for transporting video over any network infrastructure, but also for management that allows for more efficient video transport and cost-effective operations.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines plus management and control solutions deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, routing solutions, and complete element and system monitoring. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

