Triveni Digital Teams Up With Gencom in New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, India, and South Africa

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 28, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Auckland-based Gencom Technology will serve as the company's representative in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, and South Africa. In these markets, Gencom will offer and support the full Triveni Digital product portfolio, including the company's GuideBuilder(R) metadata platform and StreamScope(R) DTV transport stream monitoring line.

"Triveni Digital technology is widely recognized as setting a high standard for metadata generation and management, as well as for enabling efficient monitoring of DTV transport streams throughout the delivery chain," said Ray Sanders, CEO at Gencom. "The Triveni Digital portfolio will be a valuable addition to our own offering as we design and deliver first-class solutions for both new and existing customers."

Founded in New Zealand in 1969, Gencom has provided expertise and technology solutions to the country's broadcasting and multimedia industry for longer than any other company in the region. Today, the company has a much broader geographic reach, with offices in Singapore, Australia, India, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

"Gencom has decades of experience delivering solutions to media companies including broadcast stations, transmission facilities, and IPTV and Web-streaming companies; and the company's experience in providing these solutions is backed by an excellent reputation for service and support," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "We're pleased to be working with the company to increase exposure and implementation of Triveni Digital products in key markets."

About Gencom

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

