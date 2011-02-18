Nevion appoints ex-BT broadcast solutions head Andrew Rayner to run its European Ventura product division

Sandefjord, Norway & Oxnard, California, February 17, 2011 – Nevion, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has announced the appointment of former BT Broadcast Solutions head, Andrew Rayner, as director of Ventura product management. Based in the UK, he’ll be working closely with Nevion’s research and development centers in Europe and the US to further develop the global positioning and functionality of the Ventura video transport product range.

Rayner joined BT in 1998 and held a number of key roles there including technical consultant, lead developer and, most recently, head of broadcast solutions at BT Innovate & Design. He also had responsibility for all media and broadcast program deliveries, was the prime consultant for broadcast and media sector bids, and led the innovation that created the BT Global Media Network - the first and largest media-optimized global IP network.

“With 20 years of industry experience, Andrew knows the TV, radio and media industries inside out. We’re delighted to attract someone of his caliber,” said Oddbjørn Bergem, CEO, Nevion. “With his expertise in telecoms Andrew will be a great addition to the team, taking ownership of, and driving, the Ventura product line across Europe.”

Rayner has been involved in several key network deliveries while at BT, including the UK digital switchover, the Channel 4 distribution network, ITV contribution/distribution networks and the BT Global Media Network. He’s been awarded the Martlesham Gold Medal – the highest accolade presented for technical achievement in BT – and has also served on the committee of the International Broadcasting Convention.

“I’m pleased to be working with the team at Nevion and am really looking forward to the challenge ahead,” said Rayner. “The Ventura product line is a highly innovative range and has already made tremendous strides, so I’m keen to get stuck in and continue to drive product innovation.”

The Ventura product family can increase the flexibility of any video transport network. Whether deployed for fiber-overlay transport, telco interfacing to SONET/SDH or IP, with or without signal multiplexing, Ventura products deliver unequalled scaling and flexibility. As a telco-grade solution, Ventura exceeds the engineering requirements of the harshest operating environment with NEBS Level 3 certification, providing an extensive range of fiber overlay, SONET/SDH and video over IP solutions.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

-ends-