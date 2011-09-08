Spotlight: Lightworks Editors Jill Bilcock Discusses Her Latest Editing Endeavor 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark'

Academy Award®-nominee Jill Bilcock leveraged Lightworks’ superior editing capabilities to find her pace and rhythm editing Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical new horror flick

AMSTERDAM – September 8, 2011 – EditShare®, the technology leader in cross platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, is anticipating the worldwide-release of Troy Nixey and Guillermo del Toro’s Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, the latest feature-length motion picture to be edited on the Academy and Emmy® award-winning Lightworks system.

Edited by Academy Award®-nominated editor, Jill Bilcock (Romeo+Juliet, Moulin Rouge!), Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark was released in US theatres on August 26, 2011. EditShare had a chance to chat with Bilcock about her successful background editing a variety of films with some of Hollywood’s most revered directors, as well as her experiences editing Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark. Please visit: http://www.lightworksbeta.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=123&Itemid=268 read the full “Spotlight” interview.

About Lightworks

Lightworks was introduced in 1989 as the first and most advanced professional editing system on the market. Its intuitive controls, real-time synchronization, and editing features remain unmatched by top industry alternatives.

In 2010, EditShare announced the Lightworks Open Source initiative. Lightworks Open Source is the industry’s first large-scale, open source development initiative for a non-linear editing (NLE) platform. A departure from standard third-party developer programs that limit access, Lightworks Open Source offers an unprecedented gateway into the NLE’s core engine, enabling a wide range of creative developers to implement forward-thinking features and workflows

The just-announced Phase Two of the Lightworks Open Source initiative includes a three-tier Lightworks membership program; a slew of new editing and workflow capabilities including a native titling tool, stereoscopic support, and advanced interoperability; as well as a new keyboard designed specifically for Lightworks functions and shortcuts.

For more information, please visit http://www.lightworksbeta.com/announcements or stop by the EditShare stand at IBC 2011 (7.C21). To request a private press appointment at IBC, please contact Janice Dolan at janice@zazilmediagroup.com.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

©2011 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact for EditShare:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6596

(f) 617.812.7683