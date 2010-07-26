SOUND MARKETING WEST CHOSEN TO REPRESENT AVIOM IN SOUTHWEST UNITED STATES

WEST CHESTER, PA — Aviom, the exclusive developer of the world’s most powerful audio transport protocol, A-Net®, is pleased to announce that Sound Marketing West will represent the company and its full line of products in Southern California and Las Vegas. Sound Marketing West is a representative of audio, video, data, lighting and production equipment manufacturers.

“Sound Marketing West is very excited to be working with Aviom,” says Dave Kaiser, general manager of Sound Marketing West. “We feel that Aviom's innovative product offerings are a perfect complement to our existing lines. With the addition of Aviom, Sound Marketing has the ability to offer our customers turnkey solutions for the installed and live sound market. Everyone on our team looks forward to bringing Aviom’s groundbreaking products to our territory.”

Sound Marketing West provides its customers with the entire solution, not just a piece of the puzzle, giving Aviom the opportunity to be part of a complete system design and solution. Aviom will also benefit from the company’s training center and regional technology expositions. Complete with video projection equipment, a PA system and seating for more than 35 people, the Sound Marketing training center has hosted hundreds of events to date, enabling its dealers to become more effective and more knowledgeable salespeople. Sound Marketing West’s technology expositions are designed to showcase emerging technologies and provide an opportunity for its customers to learn about the latest new products in an informal and local setting. Sound Marketing West’s educational options and outreach dovetail perfectly with Aviom’s own educational philosophy.

“We believe the relationship between Sound Marketing West and Aviom is a great fit for both companies,” says Gary Lee, Aviom’s director of sales for the Americas. “Sound Marketing West has built a solid reputation over the years and we believe the addition of Aviom will enhance their many offerings.”