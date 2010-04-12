BELDEN INTRODUCES ONE ALL-NEW AND TWO ENHANCED PRECISION VIDEO COAX CABLES FOR SDI, HD-SDI, 1080P/50-60 AND 3D-HD APPLICATIONS

St. Louis, Missouri - Belden (NYSE: BDC), a leader in comprehensive cable, wireless signal, industrial networking and other transmission solutions is pleased to announce Belden Brilliance® 1794A Precision Video Coax Cable, the first cable designed specifically to meet the requirements of emerging 1080p/60 (in U.S.), 1080p/50 (in EU) 3 Gigabit applications.

Belden also announces the expansion of its highly popular line of Brilliance Low Loss Precision Video Coax Cables (1694A), with a water-blocked version and a dual link version. Both cables are designed for use in SDI, HD-SDI and 1080p/50-60 applications, as well as analog video.

Key features of the three new Belden Brilliance products include:

* Brilliance 1794A Precision Digital Video Cable is a new construction designed specifically to meet the requirements of 1080p/50-60 technology, and will accommodate 3 Gigabit data rates (3GHz of bandwidth). The cables feature the same high-velocity core as 1694A and have an enhanced Belden Duobond® shield for the ultimate in shield effectiveness. The new, slightly larger (14 AWG) cable design improves on the distance performance of 1694A (at 16AWG), providing 1080p/50-60 distance of 314 feet (96 meters) when calculated with the SMPTE distance formula.

* Brilliance 1694WB Precision Digital Video Cable is an ultra-rugged version of 1694A, which for many in the professional broadcast arena has become the industry standard for SDI video applications. Designed for use in outdoor and direct burial applications, the cables feature a gel-filled, water blocking layer and hard black polyethylene jacket to provide effective weather resistance and protection against any ingress of moisture. This added protection makes the cables ideally suited for use at golf tournaments, outdoor sports events, and under-water location shooting. The cables’ electrical characteristics are identical to those of 1694A, including the same attenuation and low return loss. SMPTE distance and connector options also remain the same.

* Brilliance 1694D Precision Digital Video Cable is a dual camera version of 1694A comprised of two 1694A coaxes within a single construction. The dual cables are ideal for use in “dual link” 1080p/50-60 applications, as well as for all SDI, HD-SDI, 3D and 3D-HD applications.

According to Steve Lampen, Belden’s Multimedia Technology Manager, “The new products reflect Belden’s ongoing commitment to develop innovative products that help broadcast, video, and motion picture professionals stay ahead of the technology curve. End user customers – whether involved at the production or post-production end of the spectrum – know they can rely on Belden Brilliance cables for the top performance and rock-solid reliability they need to deliver news, information and entertainment.”

The new cables will be shown for the first time at the 2010 NAB Show, April 12-15 in Las Vegas, at Belden Booth #C8528. Another product to be featured and demonstrated at NAB is the new Belden FiberExpress® Brilliance Fiber Optic Connector, offering fiber terminations in five seconds or less. Just across the aisle at NAB, broadcast industry professionals will also find a complete line of industry-leading optical fiber solutions by Telecast Fiber Systems, now a Belden Brand.

