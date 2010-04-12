AJA Delivers DirectShow™ Filters for Live Encoding and Streaming With KONA, Io Express and new Corvid line of Video Cards

New Solution Enables DirectShow Application Developers to Tap AJA Technology for Digital and Analog Video I/O

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Booth SL920 (April 12, 2010)—AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, is facilitating professional video I/O for application development customers on Windows systems working with the Microsoft DirectShow™ media-streaming architecture.

AJA has released new DirectShow Filters available as a free download designed to allow DirectShow application developers to work with AJA KONA and Io Express along with AJA’s new Corvid video I/O products. AJA’s DirectShow Filters are available for 32-bit versions of Windows and 64-bit versions of Windows.

AJA’s new line of Corvid video cards provide a range of focused video and audio I/O solutions for developers and OEM’s. The Corvid provides simple SD/HD-SDI I/O, with the Corvid-LP providing this in a low-profile PCI form factor for integration into 1RU servers. The new Corvid-22 provides multi-channel I/O in SD/HD and 3G SDI, along with LTC and RS-422 capabilities. The Corvid line delivers the features developers and OEM’s need at aggressive price points.

AJA customers and partners are very pleased with this new level of support. “Kulabyte’s XStream Live 2™ video encoding and streaming software integrated with the AJA KONA or Io Express capture cards and DirectShow Filters enable our customers to easily broadcast live HD-SDI, SDI, and analog sources to the Internet with the highest quality per bit rate H.264 video streams,” said Peter Forman, Chairman and CEO, Kulabyte. “Seamless integration of XStream Live with Io Express will provide customers with the world’s first compact, mobile, DC-powered live video solutions that support 720p H.264 video streaming.”

“AJA has invested significantly in R&D to optimize the interoperability of AJA’s hardware products with DirectShow for robust video I/O capabilities for our Windows-based developer customers,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA.

AJA's new line of Corvid video cards is available now from AJA's worldwide resellers at an MSRP of US$795 for Corvid and Corvid-LP, and US$1395 for Corvid-22.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.