Discovery Communications adopts high efficiency workflow technology from AmberFin

Discovery Communications Inc. has adopted a new high efficiency workflow at its global headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, using the AmberFin iCR Ingest, Transcoding and Review tools. The new workflow entails DNxHD ingest and Review controlled via TMD’s asset management system Mediaflex.

By deploying the extended toolset of iCR as the first step in the ingest process, rather than using an intermediate server solution, Discovery is looking to combine ingest and technical evaluation of growing files as a single task.

Bruce Devlin, AmberFin CTO comments:

“Discovery have cleverly implemented a ‘media factory’ approach to their ingest requirements by eliminating additional media movement and by unifying QC and review into the ingest application. This project is a great example of what can be achieved by architecting workflows along service lines, rather than focusing on point solutions”.

