ACE(R) Transcoding Engine Now Enables Unprecedented Combination of Video Quality, Density, and Stream Processing Benefits for Mobile and Web Video Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 14, 2012 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the next generation of its ACE(R) (Agile Compression Engine), leveraging Harmonic's award-winning H.264 video compression expertise to deliver a new level of transcoding density with exceptional video quality for multiscreen applications. With the new multiscreen transcoding functionality, the ProStream(R) 1000 with ACE is capable of transcoding up to 20 HD streams and 80 adaptive streaming profiles in a single, dense, power-efficient 1RU appliance. As a key component of Harmonic's comprehensive multiscreen solution suite, the ProStream 1000 with ACE is integrated with Harmonic's powerful ProMedia(TM) file transcoders, adaptive bit rate packager and origin server, and MediaGrid(TM) active storage system, enabling seamless and operationally-efficient deployment of multiscreen services.

"With the proliferation of new premium multiscreen video services, and increasing marketplace demand for high-quality video on high-resolution mobile devices, tablets, and connected televisions, this advancement of ACE is the right product at the right time," said Orit Kahana, product line manager, stream processing, at Harmonic.

By integrating multiscreen functionality into the market-leading ProStream 1000 with ACE -- which currently supports more than 18,000 broadcast television channels worldwide -- Harmonic enables customers to quickly launch superior-quality streaming video services while lowering capital and operating expenses. The combination of broadcast and multiscreen formats, including Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, MPEG-DASH, and Adobe(R) HTTP Dynamic Streaming, allows programmers, pay-TV operators, and terrestrial broadcasters to deliver high-quality video to traditional set-top boxes and devices like tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, or PCs simultaneously without compromising on functionality or density.

In addition to video transcoding, ProStream 1000 with ACE boasts an extensive array of stream processing functionality including multiplexing and encryption, as well as audio transcoding and CALM Act-compliant audio level control, dramatically reducing the rack space required to perform these previously discrete tasks.

"Harmonic's intelligent function integration in the ProStream 1000 with ACE allows programmers and service providers to do more with less -- launching new revenue-generating services while simultaneously reducing capital and operational costs," continued Kahana. "As our customers strive to deliver an ever-increasing quantity of content to an ever-increasing variety of devices, ProStream 1000 with ACE, especially when coupled with the broader Harmonic solution portfolio, enables them to launch new revenue-generating services quickly and efficiently."

ProStream 1000 with ACE will be showcased at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19, in Harmonic's booth, SU1802. The new multiscreen capabilities for ProStream 1000 with ACE are scheduled to ship in the second quarter of 2012.

