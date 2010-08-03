Triveni Digital Inc. Australian Broadcast Exhibition 2010 Preview

Australian Broadcast Exhibition 2010 Preview

Triveni Digital at the Australian Broadcast Exhibition 2010

At the Australian Broadcast Exhibition, Triveni Digital will showcase the latest software release for the company's StreamScope(R) RM-40 remote monitoring instrument. The company will also demonstrate the StreamScope MT-40LCP, a low-cost version of the company's award-winning StreamScope MT-40 analyzer.

StreamScope(R) RM-40 2.0 Software Release

At ABE, Triveni Digital will showcase its new StreamScope(R) RM-40 2.0 software release. StreamScope RM-40 is a full-featured, comprehensive, 24/7 unattended remote monitoring instrument that monitors real-time DTV streams for the broadcast and broadband industries. The RM-40 remotely monitors, measures, records, and analyzes DTV streams to ensure their integrity, reliability, and compliance with standards and customer-defined targets. The streams can be monitored from any SNMP agent in the network, and alarms can be distributed via e-mail, SMS, or SNMP traps.

The latest software release for the StreamScope RM-40 product family introduces several new features designed to minimize operating costs for broadcast and cable operators while addressing key issues in the delivery of a quality viewing experience. The enhancements include:

- Live Services Monitor

The StreamScope RM-40 platform's new Live Services Monitor and thumbnail views of the real-time stream being monitored allow operators to confirm with a quick glance that video is present and can be utilized for confidence monitoring.

- Enhanced Rules Set

Automatic transport-type detection allows rule clusters to be applied based on transport type (MPEG-only, DVB-SI, etc.). Enhanced reporting on stream status, such as a change to the encryption state or failure of anticipated messages to arrive, results in the system immediately alerting the operator. The StreamScope RM-40 2.0 software release supports decoding of Active Format Description (AFD) data to indicate the proper aspect ratio conversions between formats. These extensive real-time monitoring and alert capabilities are valuable in DTV carriage auditing and in maintaining service level agreements.

- Automated Stream Comparison

When digital broadcast signals are cross-carried into other infrastructures as part of carriage agreements, the convenient Automated Stream Comparison feature of the StreamScope RM-40 platform quickly provides the information needed to ensure that signal quality, services, and components are in line with business or contractual agreements. By automating this process, the StreamScope RM-40 facilitates straightforward DTV carriage auditing and, in turn, faster resolution of impairments to the signals ultimately delivered to the viewer.

StreamScope(R) MT-40LCP Analyzer

At ABE, Triveni Digital will also showcase the StreamScope(R) MT-40LCP, which is a low-cost version of the company's award-winning StreamScope MT-40 analyzer, a comprehensive, user-friendly solution for real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams. The MT-40LCP facilitates end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring and analysis for DTV signals carried by cable, telco, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks.

The low-cost model of the MT-40 features two slots that enable broadcasters to select two input types best suited for their operation. The product also features a significantly reduced size and weight, as well as a battery option, offering ultimate flexibility for field use.

The MT-40LCP supports options for RF, SMPTE 310, ASI, QPSK, and file inputs, as well as Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) for non-real-time PCR analyses. With in-depth troubleshooting and analysis capabilities, including deep packet inspection, for multiple signals over all commonly encountered physical layers, the MT-40LCP can monitor, alarm, troubleshoot, record, and measure DTV transport streams to ensure their integrity, reliability, and compliance with industry standards.

Demonstrating support across terrestrial, satellite, and now cable monitoring applications, Triveni Digital will feature an MT-40LCP model with the company's new DVB-C card. Support for DVB-T, DVB-C, and DVB-S guarantees compliance with DVB standards across the entire distribution or transmission chain.

Company Background

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

